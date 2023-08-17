scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Inox Wind promoters infuse Rs 500 crore for debt repayment

The funds were raised by way of equity share sale of Inox Wind by its promoter and promoter group entities through block deals on the stock exchanges, a regulatory filing said. The funds will be utilized for the repayment of IWL’s existing debt, it added.

Written by PTI
Inox wind news, industry news, industry latest news, inox wind promoters, financial express news
The group has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals. (Image: Reuters)

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Thursday said its promoter and promoter group entities have infused Rs 500 crore in the company for debt repayment.

The funds were raised by way of equity share sale of Inox Wind by its promoter and promoter group entities through block deals on the stock exchanges, a regulatory filing said. The funds will be utilized for the repayment of IWL’s existing debt, it added.

Also Read

“Inox Wind announced the infusion of Rs 500 crores (before taxes and other charges) by its promoter and promoter group entities,” it said.

Also Read

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Inox Wind’s journey towards financial sustainability, it stressed.

Kailash Tarachandani, the CEO of Inox Wind, said “the recent fundraising initiative led by IWL’s promoters and the subsequent capital infusion significantly reinforces our financial strength and empowers us with enhanced flexibility for future growth endeavours.” Inox Wind is a part of the USD five billion INOXGFL Group.

Also Read

The group has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals – chemicals and renewable energy.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 12:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS