INOX India (INOXCVA) has secured orders worth Rs 939 crore across its Industrial Gas, LNG and Cryo-scientific Solutions businesses since May 21.

INOX India said in its regulatory filing on Wednesday that the Industrial Gas segment accounted for the largest share of the new orders at Rs 871 crore.

The company also received orders worth Rs 44 crore in the LNG business, Rs 16 crore in the Cryo-scientific Solutions segment and Rs 8 crore for beverage kegs.

Space sector order drives fresh wins

The company said its order book received a major boost from a “mega” order Above Rs 150 crore in the Industrial Gas business from the space exploration industry. It also won several smaller orders for vaporizers and storage tanks.

In the LNG segment, INOX India secured multiple orders for storage tanks, dispensers, semi-trailers and LNG fuelling station equipment. During the same period, the company also received a minor order from ITER.

Apart from these, the company won several orders for disposable cylinders, liquid cylinders, transport tanks and beverage kegs.

Commenting on the order wins, Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer of INOX India, said, “As we continue to expand our presence across geographies and end-use sectors, we are witnessing strong momentum in the adoption of cryogenic technologies for increasingly sophisticated applications, particularly in the space sector.”

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About INOX India

INOX India is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of cryogenic storage, regasification and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases, liquid hydrogen and cryo-scientific applications. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, Brazil and Europe, and serves customers in more than 100 countries through an after-sales support network across 25 countries. It is also among the key players driving the adoption of LNG for industrial and automotive applications in India. Its core business includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of cryogenic turnkey systems.

INOX India share price

The share price of INOX India has increased 4.19% in the intraday trading secession. The stock has gained 68.81% so far this year.