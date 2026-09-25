Inox Green Energy Services has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on September 24, and fixed the floor price at Rs 174.36 per equity share.

The company said its Operations Committee also approved the preliminary placement document and application form for the issue.

Inox Green QIP floor price

Inox Green may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price. However it is subject to the applicable regulations and the approval received from shareholders.

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The final issue price will be decided by the company in consultation with the book-running lead manager appointed for the issue.

Shareholders approved issue earlier

The QIP follows the approval given by Inox Green’s board at its meeting held on July 22. Shareholders subsequently approved the issue through a special resolution passed at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on August 13, 2026.

The company said the Operations Committee authorised the opening of the issue and adopted the preliminary placement document on September 24.

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Inox Green Energy Services reported an 84.75% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.70 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 22.03 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, sales declined 22.97% to Rs 43.29 crore from Rs 56.20 crore in Q1FY26.

About Inox Green

Inox Green Energy Services is a renewable energy operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider in India and a subsidiary of Inox Wind. The company provides long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects, including wind turbine generators and common infrastructure facilities used for power evacuation. It has also expanded into solar and hybrid O&M services. Inox Green is part of the INOXGFL Group and is a listed pure-play renewable O&M company.

Inox Green share price

The share price of Inox Green has gained 20.43% in past six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 15.82%.