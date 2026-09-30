Inox Green Energy Services has closed its Rs 300 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on September 29, after receiving applications and funds from eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

QIP priced at Rs 165.65 per share

The committee approved the allocation of 1,81,10,473 equity shares to eligible QIBs at an issue price of ₹165.65 per share.

The issue price includes a premium of Rs 155.65 per share. It also represents a 5% discount of Rs 8.71 per share to the floor price of Rs 174.36.

Based on the issue price and the number of shares allocated, the QIP amounts to around Rs 300 crore.

About Inox Green Energy Services

Inox Green Energy Services is a renewable energy operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider in India and a subsidiary of Inox Wind. The company provides comprehensive O&M services for wind turbine generators, solar projects, hybrid projects and common infrastructure, including power evacuation facilities. Its services include predictive and reactive maintenance, remote monitoring and other solutions aimed at improving the efficiency and availability of renewable energy assets.

The company is part of the INOXGFL Group and operates through long-term O&M contracts with renewable energy developers and asset owners.

Inox Green Energy Services share price

The share price of Inox Green Energy Services is trading flat in the intraday trading session. has gained 13.89% in past six months. The stock has declined 20.92% so far this year.