Ingka Centres & Le Marche tie up for supermarket in Gurugram’s Lykli meeting place

The supermarket is spread over an area of 2,676 sqm.

Written by FE Bureau
Ingka Centres
Le Marche has curated a grocery store concept unique to India. The supermarket will offer one of the widest varieties of food products across all price points.

IKEA-owned Ingka Centres and Le Marche signed an agreement for the supermarket to open on the ground floor of the Lykli meeting place in Gurugram.

The supermarket is spread over an area of 2,676 sqm. Le Marche has curated a grocery store concept unique to India. The supermarket will offer one of the widest varieties of food products across all price points.

Amit Dutta, CEO, Le Marche India, said. “Keeping with the spirit of providing a best-in-class experience to our customers, we have crafted a unique ‘one in a city concept’ specifically for Lykli Gurugram meeting place to ensure that our visitors get an experience like none other.”

Vasco Santos, Global Sales & Leasing Director, Ingka Centres, commented: “Together with our partners, we will work to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for the many people of Delhi-NCR and make Lykli Gurugram the destination to build emotional connections, eat, work, play and recharge.”

Lykli Gurugram is scheduled to open in late 2025. The meeting place will be anchored by IKEA and has been designed to meet local needs, with a blend of dining and entertainment.

Ingka Centres’ Meeting Place concept is very different from the typical mall, providing a mixed-use destination that brings together the ‘many people’ in a place where they can work, play, meet, shop and spend time.

With a total investment of about Rs 3500 crore, the new project is expected to witness an annual visitation of 20 million .

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 01:15 IST

