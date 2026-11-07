Infrastructure and capital goods companies continued to secure major orders this week. Ashoka Buildcon, Highway Infrastructure, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Jupiter Wagons among others announced fresh project wins and contracts across highways, defence infrastructure, thermal power and railways. Together, these orders exceeded Rs 29,000 crore. Here is a look at the key order wins and what they mean for these companies.

BHEL bags Adani Power orders for four thermal projects

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured four orders from Adani Power, with a combined potential value of up to Rs 28,000 crore.

Each contract is valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore and involves supplying boilers, turbines, generators and associated equipment for four thermal power projects, each with a capacity of 2×800 MW. BHEL will also provide related services under the contracts.

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The orders are domestic in nature and do not involve related-party transactions. Following the announcement.

BHEL share price closed in green for the week, up 0.3% at Rs 419.00 per share.

Highway Infrastructure bags CISF project

Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 198.31 crore from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The order is for the construction of residential and non-residential facilities for the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) 12th Reserve Battalion in Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. It has a completion timeline of two years. With this addition, the company’s total order book increased to Rs 1,776.19 crore as of October 31.

Highway Infrastructure said the contract is among the largest civil construction orders it has secured since its incorporation.

Highway Infrastructure share price closed in green for the week, up 1.05% at Rs 72.50 per share.

Jupiter Wagons bags orders from GATX India, Chetak International

Jupiter Wagons has secured orders worth Rs 324.04 crore from GATX India and Chetak International for the supply of ACT2 automobile carrier wagons.

GATX India has issued a Letter of Intent worth Rs 214.94 crore for 10 rakes, comprising 270 wagons.

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Separately, Chetak International has placed an order worth Rs 109.10 crore for five rakes, comprising 135 wagons. The fresh orders strengthen the company’s presence in the private-sector wagon market.

They also add to its recent Rs 1,140 crore order from the Ministry of Railways for 2,583 wagons.

Jupiter Wagons share price closed in red for the week, down 0.6% at Rs 198.35 per share.

Ashoka Buildcon emerges L-1 bidder for NHAI project

Ashoka Buildcon has been declared the lowest bidder (L-1) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an Rs 865.90 crore project.

The project involves the construction of the balance work of an eight-lane, access-controlled expressway from Km 128.0 to Km 154.6 on the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Karvad to Jujuwa section) in Gujarat.

The project will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

The project has an execution timeline of 18 months and includes a defect liability period of 10 years. Ashoka Buildcon said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Ashoka Buildcon share price closed in red for the week, down 4.56% at Rs 102.08 per share.

Conclusion

The latest order wins highlight continued activity across India’s infrastructure, power and railway sectors. While BHEL’s potential Rs 28,000 crore Adani Power contracts account for the bulk of the total, Ashoka Buildcon, Highway Infrastructure and Jupiter Wagons have also strengthened their project pipelines. Other Indian Inc. companies have also announced order wins. These fresh wins could support their revenue visibility and execution prospects over the coming quarters.