Information technology (IT) giant Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic to build and deliver advanced AI solutions to enterprises across industries, including telecom, financial services, manufacturing and software development. Shares of the IT major closed nearly 2% higher on the BSE after the announcement.

The latest partnership comes days after the stocks of domestic IT services firms took a beating on investor concerns over AI tools disrupting their traditional business models. The sell-off was partly triggered by the release of an AI tool by Anthropic.

Telecom first as Infosys, Anthropic plan AI agents via new CoE

The collaboration of Infosys and the AI firm will start with the telecom segment, with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence being launched to build and deploy specialised AI agents. The tie-up aims to refresh the evolving enterprise operating models for clients by combining deep industry expertise, frontier AI and engineering scale in a single approach.

“There’s a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance and deep domain knowledge,” Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei said.

“From modernising financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realisation for global enterprises,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

The main focus under the partnership will be on agentic AI, which can handle tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code and managing compliance reviews. With Anthropic’s tools like Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help build AI agents that can work in long, complex processes within enterprises.

Combining Infosys Topaz and Claude, clients can modernise legacy systems by accelerating migration and cutting down costs of updating aging infrastructure. In telecom, AI agents will help carriers modernise network operations, streamline customer lifecycle management and improve service delivery, while in financial services, the AI agents will work in risk management, automate compliance reporting and deliver more personalised customer interactions in support.

Infosys deploys Claude Code under Exponential Engineering

Meanwhile, in the manufacturing and engineering segment, Claude will help accelerate product design and simulation, reducing research and development (R&D) timelines and enabling engineers to test more iterations before production and in software development, teams will use Claude Code to write, debug and test code to move processes faster. Infosys has deployed Claude code within its Exponential Engineering initiative to build internal expertise for client engagements.

Anthropic’s goal is to build AI in a responsible manner, Paul Smith, chief commercial officer at Anthropic said, making it a good fit for Infosys, which is adept at managing multiple technology cycles over four decades at a big scale, across industries and geographies.

The AI firm announced key enterprise partnerships with Cognizant and Air India a day ago at its Builder Summit held in Bengaluru.

Infosys, like other IT firms, has been forming partnerships with AI-native firms. Earlier this year, the company announced a collaboration with Cognition, an AI coding agent platform.