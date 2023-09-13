scorecardresearch
Infosys signs multi-year deal with Europe’s STARK

Infosys and STARK group will establish a state-of-the-art data center in Denmark

Written by Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
Infosys
Infosys will adopt an “AI-first” approach powered by the recently launched ‘Infosys Topaz’, to improve STARK Group’s operational efficiency and help them scale across multiple geographies through AI-driven solutions. (IE)

Infosys on Tuesday signed a strategic multi-year partnership deal with Nordic based STARK group, Europe’s largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey.

Infosys and STARK group will establish a state-of-the-art data center in Denmark, which will serve as the foundation to drive technological advancements and provide seamless services to STARK Group’s offices across Europe, said the company in a filing with BSE.

Infosys will adopt an “AI-first” approach powered by the recently launched ‘Infosys Topaz’, to improve STARK Group’s operational efficiency and help them scale across multiple geographies through AI-driven solutions. Topaz is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Additionally, Infosys will utilise its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform, to provide NextGen Application Management Services and part of Infosys Cobalt, and help drive automation in STARK Group’s IT landscape with an objective to continuously improve and innovate their IT operations.

Pernille Geneser, Group CIO, STARK group, said, “We at STARK Group are excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we embark on a transformation journey to deliver state-of-the-art and future-fit IT services to our colleagues in the Nordics, Austria, Germany and UK. With Infosys’ expertise, we look forward to enhancing the quality of our offerings and kickstarting many new innovations.”

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and global head retail, consumer goods and logistics, Infosys, said, “Leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, including Infosys Topaz and our cloud enabled platform LEAP, we are confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled value and innovation to Stark Group. This collaboration further strengthens Infosys’ prominence in the Nordics region.”

Infosys

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 03:40 IST

