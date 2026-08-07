Infosys has signed a 10-year strategic agreement with global footwear company Crocs to help modernise its business and technology systems using artificial intelligence (AI).

Infosys said in its regulatory filing that it will use its AI-first platforms to simplify Crocs’ operations, reduce costs and build a more scalable digital infrastructure to support the company’s future growth.

Infosys to build AI-powered digital backbone for Crocs

Under the long-term partnership, Infosys will provide technology solutions across Crocs’ enterprise IT and business operations. The company aims to improve operational efficiency, increase agility and help Crocs make faster business decisions using real-time data.

Infosys said the transformation will remove operational silos, bring together data from across the organisation and improve decision-making. It also aims to enhance innovation, customer experience and responsiveness to changing market conditions.

Infosys to help Crocs tackle rising costs with AI and digital solutions

Crocs is investing in a stronger digital foundation as consumer expectations continue to rise and the retail industry changes rapidly.

Infosys said the partnership will support Crocs’ enterprise-wide digital transformation and help the footwear maker tackle key challenges such as rising costs, inconsistent business processes and the growing need for operational agility.

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys said, “The retail industry is at an unprecedented inflection point, where new AI augmented, digital imaginations can be industrialized rapidly. Crocs, Inc. is making a bold commitment to digital transformation. We are proud to collaborate with a global footwear business that’s willing to reimagine its operations from the ground up. Our AI-first approach will drive purposeful performance improvements unlocking AI value across Crocs, Inc.’s global operations, scale unique innovations and accelerate profitable growth in this fast-changing global retail landscape.”

Tom Britt, Chief Information Officer, Crocs, Inc. said, “As our organization reimagines its IT landscape, we sought a collaborator who could combine deep domain expertise with a commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By leveraging Infosys’ proven delivery frameworks and advanced automation capabilities, we will optimize operations, reduce costs and scale responsibly—while driving continuous improvement and building a foundation for sustainable growth and digital resilience that positions Crocs, Inc. for the future.”

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the company helps enterprises modernise their businesses through cloud, artificial intelligence, engineering, cybersecurity and data analytics solutions. Infosys serves clients across multiple industries worldwide.

About Crocs

Crocs, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company’s brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

The company added that the initiative will standardise business operations, allowing Crocs to respond more effectively to changing consumer demand and market trends.

Infosys share price

The share price of Infosys has opened 1% higher than the previous day’s close. Infosys shares fell 27.78% so far this year.