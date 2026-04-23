Large cap IT bellwether, Infosys reported its Q4 numbers. The tech major reported a 21% YoY increase in its net profit and a 13% rise in revenue. Though the company met the lower end of its target set for FY26, the FY27 guidance came in lower than estimates.

Here are all the key highlights from Infosys’ Q4FY26 results, from its commentary on AI to its guidance for FY27.

1. FY27 growth guidance seen between 1.5%-3.5%

Infosys expects revenue growth for FY27 in the range of 1.5% to 3.5%. The company also guided for an operating margin in the range of 20% to 22% for FY27.

2. Infosys to add 20,000 freshers

The company’s total employee count stood at 3,28,594 at the end of Q4 FY26. Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said the company plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY27.

3. Commentary on AI

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said that their AI services strategy is gaining traction. “The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market, further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI,” Parekh said.

Important to note that IT stock saw sharp correction in past few months over GenAI fear.

4. Rs 25 Dividend announced

Infosys has also declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY26. The record date has been fixed as June 10, and the dividend will be paid on June 25.

5. Large deal wins at $3.2 billion

Large order bookings, or deals over $30 million, stood at $3.2 billion in Q4FY26, compared with $4.8 ‌billion in the ⁠Q3FY26 and $2.6 billion in Q4FY25. For the full financial year FY26, deal TCV came at $14.9 billion.

Infosys Q4FY26 Profit Rs 8,501 crore (Up 20.8% YoY) Revenue Rs 47,402 crore (Up 13.38% YoY) Dividend Rs 25 per equity share FY27 guidance In the range of 1.5% to 3.5% Employee headcount 3,28,594 (To add 20,000 freshers) Large deal TCV $3.2 billion

Rs 34.75 crore stock incentives for CEO Salil Parekh

Along with all the key numbers Infosys board has also approved stock incentives for CEO and MD Salil Parekh. This includes performance-based restricted stock units worth Rs 34.75 crore, along with additional ESG-linked and TSR-linked grants.

The company also approved stock grants for employees, including over 27,000 RSUs and performance stock units.

Infosys Q4FY26 profit, revenue

The Bengaluru-based tech major’s net profit came at Rs 8,501 crore in Q4FY26, up 20.87% YoY from Rs Rs 7,033 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations also increased by 13.3% YoY to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 40,925 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from the financial ​services segment, ​its largest, grew 5% in the ⁠quarter ended March. “We expect acceleration of growth in financial services, and in energy, utilities, resources and ‌services verticals,” chief executive Salil Parekh said in a post-earnings call.

Infosys’ consolidated sales also rose 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore.

Infosys FY26 highlights

In the full FY26, Infosys’ net profit climbed 10.20% to Rs 29,440 crore from Rs 26,713 crore in FY25.

Its revenue from operations in FY26 rose 9.6% to Rs 1,78,650 crore.

“We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1%, with strong large deal wins of USD 14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities,” Parekh said.