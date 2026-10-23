Infosys has reported a 6.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 7,823 crore.

Infosys’ revenue from operations increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 49,244 crore in Q2FY27. The IT major also reported a sharp increase in artificial intelligence (AI) revenue and secured large deals worth $5.2 billion during the quarter.

Here are 5 key highlights from the Q2FY27 result of India’s second largest IT firm.

1. FY27 revenue guidance revised lower

Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance for the FY27 to 1–2% in constant currency. From 1.5%-3.0% announce in Q1FY27.

Infosys retained its operating margin guidance at 20–22%.

2. Infosys declares Rs 26 interim dividend

Infosys has announced an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for FY27, marking a 13% increase from Rs 23 per share declared in the corresponding period last year. The company has fixed November 3, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, while the dividend will be paid on November 11.

The company said the dividend payout would result in a cash outflow of approximately Rs 10,531 crore, excluding dividends on treasury shares.

3. Infosys secures $5.2 billion in large deal wins

Infosys reported large deal wins worth $5.2 billion during the second quarter of FY27, with 62% of the total contract value (TCV) coming from net new business. The deal wins included a mega deal valued at over $2 billion.

During the quarter, Infosys also secured several strategic partnerships, including a 10-year agreement with Crocs to accelerate its IT transformation. The company collaborated with Mondelez International on AI-enabled supply chain transformation and with Telia to modernise its network and cybersecurity operations using artificial intelligence. Infosys also expanded its collaboration with Metsä Group for AI-led IT transformation, while its banking platform Finacle was selected by Investec for digital banking transformation.

4. Infosys headcount rises to 3.32 lakh as attrition declines

Infosys added 4,480 employees on a net basis during Q2FY27, taking its total workforce to 3,32,542 employees, compared with 3,28,062 in Q1FY27.

Voluntary attrition rate also declined to 12.7% in Q2FY27 from 13% in Q1FY27 and 14.3% in the year-ago quarter.

The proportion of women employees also rose marginally to 39.8% from 39.6% in Q1FY27.

5. Infosys Q2 AI revenue grows 29% QoQ

Infosys’ AI revenue was at 10.5% and grew 29% quarter-on-quarter(QoQ).

“As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said.

“We are advising some of the largest global enterprise on their AI strategy and continue to invest in deep domain and technology capabilities to bring new ideas and an integrated ecosystem to help businesses unlock AI value at scale,” he added.

