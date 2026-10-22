Infosys is set to announce its Q2FY27 on October 23. The Q2 earning season comes amid AI-deflation fear, weak demand environment and elevated pricing pressure. Analysts expect India’s second-largest IT services firm to report modest underlying revenue growth in Q2FY27.

Infosys Q2 preview: Optimum Healthcare deal to add 50 bps to growth

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Infosys to report organic constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 1.1%, with around 50 basis points of growth coming from the reversal of a headwind seen in the previous quarter. “However, underlying organic growth is likely to remain modest, reflecting AI-led deflation and a weak demand environment,” Kotak noted.

The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare is expected to contribute around 50 basis points to growth through full-quarter consolidation. The brokerage also expects large deal total contract value (TCV) to remain stable year-on-year at $3 billion.

Kotak expects Infosys’ margins to remain stable, with a 50-basis-point headwind from the change in provisions for post-sales client support likely to be offset by the absence of the revenue reversal headwind seen in the previous quarter. Benefits from rupee depreciation are likely to be offset by weaker revenue growth. The brokerage expects Infosys to cut its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1.5%-2.5%. “The revised guidance implies -0.7-0.6% CQGR in 3QFY27-4QFY27E,” Kotak said. Besides the usual seasonal weakness in the March quarter, Infosys is also expected to contend with the ramp-down of a large automotive client.

Q1FY26 highlights

Infosys in its Q1FY27, reported a 12.25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore. Revenue from operations increased 14% YoY to Rs 48,211 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue growth stood at 2.4% year-on-year.

The company reported an operating margin of 21.1% and large deal wins with a total contract value (TCV) of $3.6 billion, of which 61% represented net-new business. AI-related revenue accounted for 8.2% of total revenue. However, Infosys lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1.5%-3% in constant currency terms, from the earlier 1.5%-3.5%, citing continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a client-related impact. It retained its operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

Q2FY27- Key factors to focus on

1) the reason for revenue growth underperformance in FY2027E

(2) retention/ renewal of mega-deals won in the last few years

(3) the split of growth impact between macro weakness and AI-led deflation

(4) the pace of conversion of GenAI programs from pilots to scaled deployments and whether these represent net-new revenue or deflation of existing work and

(5) levers to defend margins amid elevated pricing pressure

Keep following financialexpress.com for live coverage on Infosys results and management commentary. Other IT firms have reported mixed results for the September quarter. TCS and HCLTech reported growth in both revenue and profit, while Wipro’s profit declined despite higher revenue.