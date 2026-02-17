Infosys AI Strategy and Growth Themes at its Investor AI Day 2026 Highlights: The tech sector has been in the eye of the storm lately on AI concerns, and against that backdrop, the Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 today is an event that everyone is watching out for.
Chairman of the Board, Nandan Nilekani highlighted that “the AI transition will bring about fundamental changes, a huge challenge for talent.” He predicted a change in the kind of jobs too. He highlighted the pace of change is striking.
Infosys, set to unveil the AI-first future, is expected to outline its vision on AI service transitions, the Topaz fabric platform, and sector-specific AI value delivery at the investor day today.
Infosys inks strategic collaboration with Anthropic
In another key development, Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with leading AI safety and research organisation, Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.
The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.
Tech stocks stage recovery
The technology sector stocks have seen a rough ride lately. After last week’s 10% plus slide, its been a week of some recovery. The IT stocks climbed nearly 2% in early trade today, spurred by Infosys’ 3% jump, after it announced a collaboration with Anthropic to unlock value in artificial intelligence across complex, regulated industries.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Parekh said Infosys will increase the headcount in the coming quarters
Parekh said that IT firm, Infosys, will continue to increase its headcount in the coming quarter.
The company in its Q3 release said it has sen an increase of 13,246 in headcount number over the last two quarters.
"We have onboarded roughly around 18,000 freshers, and we are well on our way to finish our 20,000 number for this year," Jayesh Sanghrajka had said earlier in the earning con call.
“AI leverage is a function of macro and the macro environment is improving, which is important for Infosys and the IT sector. In terms of compression, it is not invisible, but it is also not accelerating,” Salil Parekh said.
“We see strong growth in financial services and the consumer segment in the coming year," he added.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: 'Large enterprises trust Infosys,' says Parekh
“Large enterprise clients trusts Infosys.” Salil Parekh said addressing the Investor AI day adding that Opportunity is huge and said that Infosys is offering six services.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys CMO says brand value reached $16,413 million in 2026
Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer at Infosys, said that the company is the fastest-growing IT services brand globally.
Infosys’s Chief Marketing Officer said that Infosys’s brand value reached $16,413 million in 2026, growing at a 15% CAGR over 6 years.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys to hire specialist programmers and domain experters in AI-age
Shaji Mathew, Chief Human Resources Officer at Infosys, said that in the external hiring process, the company will focus on specialist programmers and domain expertise.
He added that for internal talent development, Infosys will develop bridge programs, Assessment COE, Capability Quotient and Business Incubator Series.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: How Infosys is deploying AI solutions for consumer and retail market
Ambeshwar Nath, Industry Head – CPG, Logistics and Retail, said that in the consumer goods segment, Infosys is developing AI solutions for Precision Revenue Growth Management, Hyper-personalised Marketing and AI-powered Planogram Compliance.
Nath added that Infosys is deploying AI solutions for the logistics industry, which provides Real-Time Demand Forecasting, self-optimising supply chains and helps in achieving Net-Zero and Sustainability.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Energy, Utilities, Resources sector seeing rapid AI adoption
Speaking on unlocking AI value in Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services, Ashiss Kumar Dash, Segment Head – Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services of Infosys, said that these sectors will grow, but only AI-enabled operators will expand margins
He added that AI is becoming the operating system of Industrial Infrastructure with predictive ops, autonomous assets, grid automation, sub-surface modelling, remote mining, and industrial co-pilots.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: BNP says Infosys set for growth in FY26
Analysing Infosys’ Q3 results, BNP Paribas said that a beat-and-raise should bolster investors’ confidence in an improving IT Services demand environment.
BNP said that a revised guidance implies 4QFY26 CC revenue growth of -1.6% to +0.3% q-q, with the company targeting the top end of the range if the environment remains unchanged.
“A strong deal win, coupled with a strong 4Q exit, sets Infosys up well for a further growth pick-up in FY27. Headcount addition has been running ahead of the company’s revenue growth for the past two quarters and indicates the good demand environment that the company foresees.” BNP Paribas said.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys working on 4,600 AI projects to develop 500 AI agents
As the tech industry progresses from gen AI to agentic AI, Infosys said that it is working on a multitude of projects to build a large pool of AI agents.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has previously said the company is working on 4,600 AI projects and has built more than 500 agents.
In an effort to expand its agentic AI resources, Infosys has partnered with Anthropic to set up a centre to build and deploy AI agents. The collaboration will start with the telecom sector and further expand into financial services, manufacturing, and software.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Agentic AI development at centre of Infosys-Anthropic partnership
A key focus of the Infosys and Anthropic partnership will be agentic AI - systems capable of independently handling multi-step tasks such as claims processing, compliance reviews and code generation and testing.
Using tools including the Claude Agent SDK, the companies plan to enable AI agents that can operate persistently across long, complex processes.
The collaboration will develop industry-specific AI agents. In telecommunications, AI agents will modernise network operations, streamline customer lifecycle management and enhance service delivery.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys AI services revenue at Rs 2,501 crore in Q3 FY26
Infosys said that artificial intelligence (AI) services accounted for 5.5 per cent of its revenue in Q3 FY26.
Infosys’s revenue from operations in the December quarter stood at Rs 45,479 crore. The company's revenue from AI services stood at Rs 2,501 crore during the quarter.
"It is growing at a robust pace. It is extremely dynamic and working well with our clients," CEO Salil Parekh said, adding that its AI offerings include autonomous agents and embedded systems for physical devices and hardware.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys developing fraud detection, service, and sales AI solutions for banking sector
Dennis Gada, Segment Head – Banking & Financial Services, said that Infosys is developing AI in the banking centre for consumer banking solutions, such as fraud detection and prevention, scale servicing, sales, and a voice AI interface.
Gada added that in the commercial banking sector, Infosys is developing RM Copilot to multiply coverage, AI-enabled credit decisioning and AI-powered treasury & liquidity.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys says top 15 clients in Media and Communication accounts for 60% segment revenue
Infosys said that the top 15 clients account for over 60 per cent of the Communication, Media and Technology segment's revenues, and that the company is integral to their AI Journey.
“We have developed strong relationships with leaders in the industry.”, Anand Swaminathan, Segment Head – Communication, Media and Technology, said.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys developing AI solutions for Microsoft for critical support
With regards to partnership with Microsoft, Infosys said it is involved in the greenfield development of a new ecommerce platform to transition to the Microsoft Customer Agreement (MCA).
Infosys said it provides mission-critical support, safeguarding uptime and trust, crucial for cloud growth and retention.
The company said it is developing solutions such as Agentic case triage & routing to accelerate classification and reduce manual handling, as well as a self-learning model that refines accuracy based on analyst feedback.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Topaz Fabric positioned as the core platform for scaling enterprise AI
Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer(CTO) of Infosys said the firm is ready to deliver the client's requirement with Infosys Topaz fabric.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys Topaz to power enterprise AI scaling
Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer(CTO) of Infosys outlines importance of “AI runways” for successful adoption at scale.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys bets on physical AI
“Physical AI is accelerating the AI journey,” said Dinesh Rao, Chief Delivery Officer of Infosys.
Infosys' indicative offerings in this area include physical AI strategy, AI-first product design, and physical AI labs and digital twins.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Trust important for trustworthy output
Infosys, Chief Delivery Officer, Dinesh Rao said that autonomous systems can accelerate the journey of AI. He explained that trust is also very important for getting trustworthy output from AI, emphasized the importance of trustworthy AI.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: AI partnership and Investor meet boosts sentiment
Shares of Infosys jumped 4%, extending gains in the IT sector for the second straight session.
The key factor behind today’s surge is Infosys’ strategic tie-up with US-based AI research company Anthropic. The partnership aims to develop advanced AI solutions for large enterprises. The collaboration will initially focus on the telecom sector and is expected to gradually expand into areas such as financial services, manufacturing and software development.
Another key reason behind the positive sentiment is the ongoing Investor AI Day 2026, where the company is sharing its AI roadmap, growth plans and future strategy.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys introduces AI-first value framework
“Data can accelerate or decelerate AI scaling. One of the key challenges today is that data is not structured,” said Dinesh Rao, Chief Delivery Officer of Infosys, highlighting the importance of data management.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Dinesh Rao talks on key pillars for unlocking value of AI
Need to understand what businesses can be unlocked using AI value, says Dinesh Rao, Chief Delivery Officer of Infosys. He added that a purposeful selection of AI is needed. AI Strategy and Engineering, AI Trust, Data for AI are some of the key pillars for unlocking key values of AI,
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys outlines multi-year AI-first journey for multinational food firm
Infosys' Chief Delivery Officer Satish H.C., showcased an AI-first transformation journey for a multinational food products company, highlighting a phased rollout of AI capabilities between late 2023 and early 2026.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Infosys shift to Human+ AI model
For financial services clients, Satish said that Infosys will fulfil the adoption gap by pulling off the agent adoption gap. He added new opportunities with domain stack are also there. The company will eventually shift to a Human+ AI model approach.
“Our playbook reflects the structural changes in our industry. We have embarked on a talent transformation journey. We see new opportunities with the domain stack,” said Satish H.C., Chief Delivery Officer, while addressing the Infosys Investor AI Day 2026.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Satish HC says multi-layer approach needed to harness AI potential
Multi-layer transformational approach needed to harness the full potential of AI, Satish H.C. Chief Delivery Officer of Infosys said during the company's investor presentations
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Enterprise AI about harnessing full potential
Satish H.C. Chief Delivery Officer has said that integrating AI is about harnessing full potential.
“We have a clear view that the opportunity is massive. We have created our own playbook,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, during the Infosys Investor AI Day 2026.
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys says, Infosys is reskilling recruitment process. Parekh added that the company has recruited over 20,000 college graduates.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Salil Parekh says AI to offers opportunities worth $400 bln by 2030
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys said AI First services to offer opportunities worth $400 billion by 2030.
Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 LIVE: Six Key AI service opportunities
At the Infosys Investor AI Day 2026, Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, outlined six new AI-driven service opportunities:
AI strategy and engineering
Data for AI
Process AI
Agentic legacy modernisation
Physical AI
AI trust