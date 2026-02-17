Infosys AI Strategy and Growth Themes at its Investor AI Day 2026 Highlights: The tech sector has been in the eye of the storm lately on AI concerns, and against that backdrop, the Infosys Investor AI Day 2026 today is an event that everyone is watching out for.

Chairman of the Board, Nandan Nilekani highlighted that “the AI transition will bring about fundamental changes, a huge challenge for talent.” He predicted a change in the kind of jobs too. He highlighted the pace of change is striking.

Infosys, set to unveil the AI-first future, is expected to outline its vision on AI service transitions, the Topaz fabric platform, and sector-specific AI value delivery at the investor day today.

Infosys inks strategic collaboration with Anthropic

In another key development, Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with leading AI safety and research organisation, Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Tech stocks stage recovery

The technology sector stocks have seen a rough ride lately. After last week’s 10% plus slide, its been a week of some recovery. The IT stocks climbed nearly 2% in early trade today, spurred by Infosys’ 3% jump, ​after ​it announced a collaboration with Anthropic to ⁠unlock value in artificial intelligence across complex, regulated industries.

