scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 crore towards STEM scholarships for girl students

The program aims to encourage and provide financial assistance, thereby helping them pursue an undergraduate degree in STEM.

Written by FE Bureau
infosys, csr, social responsibility, STEM, infosys foundation
The staff of both Bengaluru-based businesses have been informed of this.

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, launched a scholarship program, ‘STEM Stars’ to support education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields for underprivileged girl students.

The program aims to encourage and provide financial assistance, thereby helping them pursue an undergraduate degree in STEM. As part of the first phase of this program, over 2,000 girl students across the country, who intend to pursue higher education in any of the STEM fields from reputed colleges, will be given financial assistance for four years, said the company in a filing with BSE on Thursday.  

Also Read

The STEM Stars scholarship will help cover tuition fees, living expenses, and study materials of up to Rs 1 lakh annually for the duration of the STEM course. In its inaugural year, this scholarship will cover NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) accredited institutes that include, the IITs, BITS-Pilani, NITs, and renowned medical colleges.

Also Read
More Stories on
Infosys

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 02:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS