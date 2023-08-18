Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 crore towards STEM scholarships for girl students

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, launched a scholarship program, ‘STEM Stars’ to support education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields for underprivileged girl students.

The program aims to encourage and provide financial assistance, thereby helping them pursue an undergraduate degree in STEM. As part of the first phase of this program, over 2,000 girl students across the country, who intend to pursue higher education in any of the STEM fields from reputed colleges, will be given financial assistance for four years, said the company in a filing with BSE on Thursday.

The STEM Stars scholarship will help cover tuition fees, living expenses, and study materials of up to Rs 1 lakh annually for the duration of the STEM course. In its inaugural year, this scholarship will cover NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) accredited institutes that include, the IITs, BITS-Pilani, NITs, and renowned medical colleges.