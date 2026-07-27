IT services major Infosys was fined €175,000 (around Rs 2 crore) by a regional labour authority in France, DRIEETS Île-de-France, for non-compliance of its employee working-time recording system with local legal requirements, the company said in an exchange filing. The IT firm received the order from the French body on July 24, the filing showed.

“The authority found that Infosys’ working-time recording system did not fully comply with French legal requirements, citing shortcomings in its reliability, auditability, and monitoring capabilities for certain employee categories,” the filing said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said the penalty would not have a material impact on its financials, operations or other activities. It added that it is reviewing the veracity of the complaint and evaluating next course of action.

In August, 2025, Infosys was penalised by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, after delays in payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST).