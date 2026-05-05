Infosys completed the acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT, a digital transformation and consulting firm focused on healthcare providers.

Infosys on Tuesday, May 5 said in its regulatory filing that the acquisition will help strengthen its healthcare business, especially in working with health systems and provider organisations. “This investment significantly enhances Infosys’ presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centers.”

The company had first announced the deal on March 25, 2026.

Infosys integrates Optimum to deepen healthcare footprint

Optimum Healthcare IT brings strong expertise in the provider segment and a proven delivery model, aligning with Infosys’ healthcare growth plans.

ALSO READ Infosys appoints Nitin Paranjpe as Vice Chairman; Nandan Nilekani to continue as Chairman

With this acquisition, Infosys will expand its presence by adding new clients and strengthening its technology capabilities.

The company plans to combine Optimum’s experience with its platforms, including Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, to offer end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation services.

Infosys bets on AI, cloud to drive healthcare efficiency

Infosys said the combined entity will focus on AI-powered cloud and data transformation initiatives for healthcare providers. The goal is to improve patient experience through data-driven and personalised care, while also driving operational efficiency and cost optimisation.

About Optimum Healthcare IT

Optimum Healthcare IT is an Elite ServiceNow partner and has received the 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award. It is also a partner with AWS, Workday Services, and Microsoft Azure.

Optimum’s comprehensive service offerings include Enterprise Application Services, Digital Transformation, and Workforce Management, which features our skill development program, Optimum CareerPath®. Backed by a leadership team with extensive expertise, we deliver tailored healthcare consulting solutions to diverse organizations.