IndusInd Bank has announced key changes to its senior management personnel (SMP), updating its leadership structure in line with regulatory requirements.

The revised list includes key executives across functions such as risk, compliance, finance, and technology. Among those named are Amitabh Kumar Singh as Chief Human Resources Officer, Anand Kumar Das as Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel, and Viral Rajnikant Damania as Chief Financial Officer.

Other senior leaders include Saurav Saha as Chief Risk Officer, Sunil Singh as Chief Compliance Officer, and Ravi Pangal as Chief Information Officer, among others, reflecting a broad leadership team across core banking operations.

Five executives cease to be SMP

The bank said five executives have ceased to be classified as senior management personnel with effect from April 30.

Indrajit Yadav, Samir Dewan, Shruti Kumar and Sriram A G have stepped down from the SMP list due to changes in reporting hierarchy and roles. Meanwhile, Soumitra Sen had exited following his superannuation at the end of business hours on April 30.

About Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank is a private‑sector bank headquartered in Mumbai. The bank describes itself as a full‑service commercial bank offering personal, corporate, NRI, and business banking solutions.

Indusind Bank Q4FY26

IndusInd Bank reported a net profit of Rs 594 crore in Q4FY26, marking a turnaround from a loss of Rs 2,329 crore in Q4FY25. The bank’s gross NPAs improved to 3.43%, while slippages and provisions declined sequentially. However, business growth remained weak, with advances contracting 8.5% and deposits falling 2.66%, lagging industry growth.

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Managing director and CEO Rajeev Anand said the bank has moved past legacy issues and will shift focus to growth in FY27, aiming to match industry trends in loans and deposits. He added that the bank is strengthening its leadership team and investing in artificial intelligence as a core strategy, while maintaining strong capital levels to support expansion.

Share price of IndusInd Bank

The share price of IndusInd Bank has increased 3.55% in the last one week. The stock has gained 16.53% in the past six months. On a YTD basis the share price increased 2.91% so far this year.