InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of Rs 18,786 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 2,376 crore reported in Q1FY27. In the same period, previous year the company had reported a net loss of Rs 25,817 crore.

“Exceptionally high fuel costs and rupee depreciation, however, weighed on profitability,” IndiGo said in its release

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,363.8 crore, up 25.91% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 4.96% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Indigo said revenue was “supported by disciplined capacity deployment and yield management.”

“These measures helped partially offset elevated cost pressures,” the company noted.

IndiGo Q3 capacity outlook

IndiGo expects its capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, to grow by low single digits in the third quarter of FY27 compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

“Third quarter of fiscal year 2027 capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to grow by early single digits as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2026,” IndiGo said in its release.

IndiGo Q2 results: Passenger revenue rises 29%

IndiGo’s passenger ticket revenue increased 29.3% YoY to Rs 20,652.2 crore in the September quarter. Ancillary revenue, which includes income from services beyond passenger tickets, rose 15.9% to Rs 2,480.9 crore.

The airline’s yield, or revenue earned per passenger kilometre, increased 34.3% to Rs 6.30. However, its passenger load factor declined 2.2 percentage points to 80.3% from 82.5% a year ago.

IndiGo carried 27.5 million passengers during the quarter, down 4.7% from 28.8 million in the corresponding period last year. Its available seat kilometres (ASK), a measure of passenger capacity, declined 1% to 40.8 billion.

Fuel costs rise 67% in Q2

IndiGo’s total expenses increased 18.6% YoY to Rs 26,188.4 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 22,081.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Fuel expenses rose 67.2% to Rs 9,966.8 crore, emerging as a key cost pressure for the airline. Other costs, excluding fuel, increased marginally by 0.6% to Rs 16,221.6 crore.

The airline’s cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) increased 20.6% to Rs 6.22. CASK excluding fuel and foreign exchange costs rose 14.6% to Rs 3.45, indicating continued pressure on operating costs beyond fuel.

IndiGo’s EBITDAR rises 121%

IndiGo’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) increased 120.8% YoY to Rs 2,459.9 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 1,114.3 crore in Q2FY26. Its EBITDAR margin improved to 10.5% from 6% a year ago.

However, EBITDAR excluding foreign exchange impact declined 4.9% to Rs 3,615.3 crore from Rs 3,800.3 crore in the year-ago period. The corresponding margin stood at 15.5%, compared with 20.5% a year earlier.

The airline reported a net loss of Rs 723.7 crore after excluding the foreign exchange impact, against a profit of Rs 103.9 crore in Q2FY26.