scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

India’s Raymond Q1 profit jumps on one-off gain from consumer business sale

Revenue grew 2.5% to 17.71 billion rupees, while expenses increased nearly 5% due to higher raw material costs.

Written by Shipra Parashar
raymond
The latest quarter included a gain of 9.83 billion rupees on the sale. (File Photo)

Indian textiles maker Raymond reported on Friday a multifold jump in first-quarter profit, helped by an exceptional gain from the sale of its consumer business.

Raymond’s consolidated profit was 10.65 billion rupees ($128.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 809 million rupees a year earlier.

In April, Raymond agreed to sell its consumer business Raymond Consumer Care including brands such as Park Avenue deodorant and Kamasutra condoms to Godrej Consumer Products for $345 million in a bid to turn debt-free.

Also Read

The latest quarter included a gain of 9.83 billion rupees on the sale.

Also Read

The deal, completed in May, left Raymond with real estate, engineering and denim production businesses.

Profit barring the gain, exceptional items, and taxes declined over 4% to 1.12 billion rupees, the company said.

Also Read

Revenue grew 2.5% to 17.71 billion rupees, while expenses increased nearly 5% due to higher raw material costs.

Analysts expect Indian consumer goods makers to post margin benefits in the next few quarters, with prices of commodities such as packing materials easing.

“Going forward, we are optimistic as festive and wedding season will set in during the second half of the year giving an impetus to the consumer demand across the country,” Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said in a statement.

Shares of Raymond rose as much as 2.5% after reporting results. 

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 14:48 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS