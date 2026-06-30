India’s electric vehicle (EV) market has crossed an inflection point, with adoption moving beyond early enthusiasts into the mainstream, prompting Tata Motors to shift its focus from creating demand to expanding production capacity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sierra EV launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said India’s EV journey is diverging from global trends. “As far as India is concerned, the story is completely different from what is happening across the world,” he said.

According to Chandra, EV penetration has risen from around 2.5 % in FY25 to 4.5 % in FY26 and has already reached 6.5-7 % in the first quarter of FY27. “As we exit this quarter, it will be closer to 7.5 % . So you can clearly see that electrification is penetrating significantly faster than the notion people might have,” he said.

Monthly EV volumes have also climbed sharply, from fewer than 10,000 units in FY25 to 15,000-18,000 units in FY26, and are now averaging 27,000-28,000 units, according to Chandra.

He attributed the growth to newer and better products offering a wider consumer choice and the removal of barriers such as steep pricing, limited driving range and battery ownership concerns. “The industry was transitioning from early adopters to mainstream customers. Today, we are clearly seeing the great majority of customers coming forward to buy EVs,” he said.

He added that the industry’s biggest challenge has now shifted to meeting demand. “The supply has increased, but the inherent potential is even higher,” Chandra said, noting that demand has broadened from premium EVs to entry-level models, compact SUVs and larger electric SUVs, aided by improved affordability, longer range and lifetime battery warranties.

The trend is reflected in Tata Motors’ own portfolio. While industry-wide EV penetration is around 7 % , electric vehicles now account for nearly one-fifth of the company’s passenger vehicle sales. “Our penetration would be closer to 20 % . From a revenue perspective, it is closer to 25 % ,” he said, reiterating Tata Motors’ target of achieving over 40 % EV penetration by FY31.

To support rising demand, Tata Motors will expand passenger vehicle capacity over the next three years through brownfield expansion and manufacturing optimisation. “We have kept our capacities ready to respond. We have a significant capacity augmentation action plan across the board, beginning with projects to de-bottleneck our existing capacity,” Chandra said.

The plan includes adding 300,000 units of annual capacity at the Sanand plant, taking total installed capacity beyond one million units. The company, currently constrained by supply shortages in components such as castings, aims to raise annual capacity to 1.3 million units by FY31 while expanding its portfolio from nine to 15 nameplates.

Chandra also said Tata Motors has begun a two-and-a-half-year programme to enter the UK passenger vehicle market under the India-UK trade agreement that will come into effect this month. “We are starting to tap that market opportunity. The go-to-market plan itself requires about two to two-and-a-half years of work, and that process has now begun,” he said.

Tata Motors launched the Sierra EV at an introductory price of ₹18.79 lakh. Offered with 63kWh and 75kWh battery packs, it delivers a claimed range of up to 665 km, supports 120kW DC fast charging, offers all-wheel drive on select variants and comes with a lifetime battery warranty.