India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is racing towards deeper localisation, with several high-value component categories expected to achieve 90-100% localisation by 2030, but the sector remains heavily dependent on imported semiconductors and rare-earth magnets, exposing the country’s clean mobility ambitions to global supply-chain disruptions despite a ₹25,938-crore government incentive programme, according to a report by IEEFA and JMK Research.

The challenge is particularly significant because India’s EV market has expanded nearly 14-fold since FY20, making it one of the fastest-growing automotive segments in the country. Yet some of the most critical technologies powering electric vehicles continue to be sourced from overseas.

The report found that traction motors remain 100% dependent on imported rare-earth magnets, while motor controller units and vehicle control units continue to rely entirely on imported semiconductors, with global supply chains concentrated largely in China and Taiwan.

The dependence persists even as manufacturers accelerate investments in local production under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components.

According to the study, EV-specific systems beyond batteries — including motors, power electronics, thermal systems, chargers and vehicle control units — account for roughly 25-30% of total vehicle value.

More importantly, core EV technologies such as motors, power electronics and thermal systems together contribute nearly 60-70% of an EV’s value, making them crucial for domestic value addition.

While India has achieved localisation levels of 90-100% in conventional automotive components such as chassis systems, structural assemblies, braking systems, suspension components and wiring harnesses, advanced EV technologies continue to lag because of dependence on imported electronics, semiconductors and specialised materials.

Traction motors currently have localisation levels of 50-60%

The report noted that traction motors currently have localisation levels of 50-60%, while motor controller units and vehicle control units are localised to the extent of 60-70%. However, key inputs remain imported, limiting the actual value retained within the country.

The findings also raise questions about the pace of implementation of government support measures.

Around 60% of recent EV component manufacturing announcements have come from companies approved under the PLI Auto scheme. However, less than 10% of the ₹25,938-crore incentive corpus had been disbursed by early 2026, suggesting that a significant portion of announced investments is yet to translate into large-scale manufacturing capacity.

Despite these challenges, the report sees significant opportunities for India to strengthen its position in the EV supply chain. Recent investments have increasingly targeted powertrain systems, power electronics and charging infrastructure—segments that have historically been among the most import-dependent.

If announced projects are executed successfully, several EV component categories, including charging equipment, inverters, on-board chargers and charging connectors, could achieve 90-100% localisation by 2030.

“Our analysis suggests that several EV component categories could be manufactured domestically over the coming years. However, the extent to which this translates into domestic value creation will depend on the development of capabilities in upstream materials, electronics and component supply chains,” said Rahul Maity, Consultant at JMK Research & Analytics and lead author of the report.

Charith Konda, Energy Specialist at IEEFA, said future localisation outcomes would depend on access to critical materials, supplier scale, cost competitiveness and domestic technology development.

The report concludes that while India has made rapid progress in EV manufacturing, achieving true supply-chain resilience will require building domestic capabilities in semiconductors, electronics and rare-earth materials—the very technologies that remain the industry’s biggest localisation challenge.