The IEA projects India’s electricity demand will grow 7% this year and 6% next year as compared to just 1.6% in 2025,t. Furthermore, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that artificial intelligence data centres alone will add 26.3 gigawatts (GW) to India’s power demand by 2031-32.

In fact, through July, we saw some key developments globally. How would these impact the growth of the renewable power sector in India?

Demand outlook jumps sharply

Fresh estimates from the Central Electricity Authority put peak power demand at 271 GW for the current financial year, a substantial jump from last year’s 245 GW. The International Energy Agency’s own reading of the trend is even more striking; it expects India’s electricity consumption to grow 7% this year and 6% the next, compared with a modest 1.6% last year.

Whichever number one prefers, the direction is the same: after a relatively sluggish 2025, the country’s appetite for power is accelerating again, driven by industry, air-conditioning load and a fast-expanding economy.

Coal stocks fall short as Punjab feels the pinch

The strain is already showing up in the fuel that still generates most of India’s electricity. Coal inventories at thermal plants have slipped to about 13 days’ worth of supply, well short of the 20-day cushion regulators like to see.

It is against this backdrop that the Punjab protests take on wider significance because supply falls behind demand, it is ordinary consumers and farmers who feel it first, in the form of longer and more frequent outages.

Delhi eyes a shake-up in power distribution

According to the report, the Ministry of Power’s consultative committee has begun weighing a plan to let more than one licensed company distribute electricity in the same area. This idea has floated around Delhi for years but has never quite crossed the line into implementation.

If it does, it would mark one of the more consequential shake-ups to how Indians buy their power in decades, forcing state-run discoms to compete for customers rather than simply serve a captive base.

Solar manufacturing list widens

On the renewable energy side, the government has also been quietly widening the net of approved domestic solar manufacturers. The list of firms cleared to supply solar cells for subsidised projects now covers just over 31.7 GW of capacity across 14 companies, with two more, Avaada Electro and Fujiyama Power, added this week. The expansion matters because it determines which manufacturers can sell into India’s biggest solar tenders, at a time when the country is racing to add renewable capacity fast enough to meet the CEA’s demand projections.

China’s export slump masks a regional surge

The report noted that the race is playing out against a shifting global backdrop for solar supply chains. China, still the world’s dominant maker of solar cells, has seen its overall exports fall for two months running after Beijing let a tax rebate on shipments lapse in April, even as its sales to Southeast Asia alone spiked by a third in June.

Beijing is now moving to tax older, conventional silicon cell technology while leaving newer types such as perovskite and tandem cells untaxed, a move that could nudge global manufacturers, including Indian buyers, toward next-generation panels sooner than expected.

Germany rethinks how it pays for renewables

Germany, meanwhile, is rethinking how it pays for renewables altogether. Rather than simply rewarding wind and solar farms for how much electricity they generate, Berlin’s proposed 2027 overhaul would tie incentives to how well that power actually helps balance the grid, the JMFL report noted.

A global pattern, from Punjab to Florida

It is a pattern playing out well beyond India, too. “Our country is at an inflexion point. The demand for electricity is increasing unlike anything we’ve seen in generations. Today, energy infrastructure projects are larger and more complex than ever before. Practically every corner of America needs power solutions, not someday, but right now,” John Ketchum, NextEra Energy’s chief executive, said.

Whether the fix looks like stockpiling more coal, rewriting distribution licences, retooling a solar factory, or redesigning a subsidy, the underlying pressure is the same everywhere: keeping the lights on is no longer a problem for tomorrow.