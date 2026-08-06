’30 mins of fuel left’: Boeing jet forced to declare emergency after mid-air blunder in US

World News 45 min ago

A Silk Way West Boeing aircraft experienced an emergency in the US, leading to confusion as the pilot declared “Pan-Pan” and requested directions to Houston while unknowingly heading in the wrong direction. The flight was safely diverted to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and landed with a delay of 1 hour and 9 minutes.