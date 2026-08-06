The Reserve Bank ​of India ‌on Thursday said ​it ​has included Tata Sons ⁠in ​a list ​of upper-layer non-banking financial companies.

The ​RBI ​said Tata Sons’ ‌inclusion ⁠in the list would not ​affect ​its ⁠pending application ​to give ​up ⁠its NBFC registration.

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