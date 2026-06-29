India is poised to become one of the world’s fastest-growing retail lending markets. This is according to Anand Rathi estimate. They expect to see more than $1 trillion opportunity, in India’s retail lending market, over the next few years. Rapid expansion of digital lending, improving household incomes and supportive government policies are seen as the key catalysts.

“Retail credit has grown 2-3x faster than corporate since FY22. The growth alpha sits squarely in retail – accessible via NBFCs, fintechs, and co-lending vehicles,” Anand Rathi noted.

India’s mortgage penetration low – 11% of GDP

A key factor underpinning this growth is India’s low mortgage penetration, which stands at around 11% of GDP compared with 60-120% in developed markets. According to the brokerage firm, this large gap offers a long-term opportunity for banks, housing finance companies (HFCs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as home ownership, urbanisation and household incomes continue to rise.

Digital retail lending market to cross $720 billion

The rapid adoption of digital public infrastructure such as UPI, India Stack and the Account Aggregator framework is another key catalyst. This is because it allows lenders to onboard customers, assess creditworthiness and disburse loans digitally at lower costs.

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Anand Rathi expects digital retail lending to expand to around $720 billion by 2030 from $270 billion in 2023.

Digital lending is expected to grow at around 31% annually, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s retail financial services market.

“With NBFCs and digital lending compounding 2-3x faster than incumbents – Indian retail lending is one of the few large EM markets offering scale, growth, and route-to-control simultaneously,” Anand Rathi noted.

Growing middle class to drive retail lending demand

India’s middle-income households are increasing and giving a further boost to the retail lending as this will significantly expand the pool of consumers eligible for formal credit across housing, vehicle finance, personal loans and other retail products.

Anand Rathi estimates middle-class households to increase to around 220 million by 2030 from 108 million in 2020.

Housing finance offers long-term growth runway

India’s housing finance market offers one of the biggest long-term growth opportunities in retail lending. Asia-Pacific, led by India and Southeast Asia, is set to emerge as the fastest-growing housing finance market.

Anand Rathi noted that affordable housing, Loan Against Property (LAP) and lending to self-employed borrowers remain largely underpenetrated segments, creating opportunities for banks, housing finance companies (HFCs) and NBFCs.

Policy support strengthens outlook

Recent monetary policy measures, such as the Reserve Bank of India’s 100-basis-point reduction in the repo rate and a cut in the cash reserve ratio during 2025, are expected to support higher loan demand. These measures have lowered funding costs for lenders.

India’s liberalised foreign investment regime is also expected to attract global capital.

The report notes that 100% foreign direct investment is now allowed under the automatic route in NBFCs and fintech companies, while the insurance sector also permits 100% foreign ownership.

Private credit deployment reached a record $9 billion during the first half of 2025, reflecting growing investor interest in India’s financial services sector.

Interest rates remain a key risk

Despite the long-term growth outlook, the report cautioned that rising interest rates and housing affordability remain the biggest near-term challenges for the mortgage sector.

Higher borrowing costs could affect demand in the short-term, particularly among first-time buyers. However, India’s low mortgage penetration, favourable demographics and rising urbanisation continue to support a strong long-term outlook for the housing finance industry.