As artificial intelligence reshapes India’s $315-billion IT industry, companies are undertaking one of the largest workforce reskilling exercises in their history – training hundreds of thousands of engineers to stay relevant in an AI-first world. At the forefront is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has articulated a clear ambition to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services firm. Workforce skilling sits at the heart of this strategy. Today, more than 217,000 associates are deeply skilled in AI, reflecting a deliberate, enterprise-wide approach.

For freshers, TCS is fundamentally shifting from a technology-led training model to a business-aligned, AI-first framework. The programme blends AI immersion, strong engineering fundamentals, and hands-on project experience – aligning trainees with real-world requirements from day one. CHRO Sudeep Kunnumal says the company has moved from the traditional learn-practice-deploy model to a more outcome-driven simulate-solve-deliver approach. New joiners now work across business domains, identifying real problems and applying AI platforms such as Copilot and ChatGPT, supported by an internal AI-powered learning coach.

Shift from AI awareness to specialised skills

“Our focus is no longer just on writing code, but on designing solutions with AI augmentation,” Kunnumal says. Early pilot results point to faster deployment timelines, with fresh talent contributing meaningfully from the outset.

Across the industry, the first phase of AI skilling has focused on scale – making employees “AI-aware.” The shift now is toward specialisation, with growing investments in niche capabilities such as prompt engineering, AI architecture, and domain-specific AI applications.

At Infosys, fresher training has been reimagined to be AI-first, embedding foundational AI fluency through structured pathways such as AI-Aware, AI Builders, and AI Masters. “Today, more than 90% of our employees are AI-Aware,” says Shaji Mathew, CHRO. This enables engineers to work with AI as a co-pilot across coding, testing, research, and problem-solving – accelerating their shift to higher-value, judgment-led work.

Infosys is also moving away from static curricula and recall-based testing toward continuous, real-world evaluation of applied skills in AI-augmented environments. “This approach advances our AI strategy and helps us deliver greater value to clients,” Mathew says. The company has redesigned its career architecture to build deep engineering and domain expertise through specialist and expert tracks, creating a future-ready, expertise-led workforce.

Another significant shift is from classroom training to continuous, on-the-job learning. Many firms now deploy internal AI platforms that allow employees to learn while working on client engagements. This reflects a broader evolution in the IT services model: AI is no longer a standalone skill but a foundational layer embedded across coding, testing, consulting, and operations.

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According to Nasscom president Rajesh Nambiar, the sector is running one of the largest in-service skilling programmes globally. “Over 2 million professionals have been upskilled in AI, including 200,000-300,000 in advanced AI,” he notes. Demand for AI-ready talent continues to rise, particularly in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and cloud. Even as hiring remains resilient – with headcount growing 2.3% – the emphasis is clearly shifting toward specialised, deployable skills.

At Cognizant, AI skilling is anchored in its Three-Vector strategy: enterprise-wide AI fluency, scaled AI industrialisation, and enterprise agentification. Its GenAI and agentic AI programmes aim to help associates enhance productivity, decision-making, and business outcomes. The company has already upskilled more than 330,000 associates through over 1,000 learning programmes.

Cognizant has also introduced role-based bridge programmes to help employees transition into advanced AI roles, including context engineering. Its Skillspring platform delivers personalised, in-the-flow learning with context-aware pathways, hands-on simulations, and AI-enabled coaching.

Firms sharpen focus on AI capability building

“Cognizant is an AI builder company, and that defines how we develop talent,” says Thirumala (Thiru) Arohi, chief learning officer. “We build broad AI fluency to boost productivity, while also developing deep builder capabilities to industrialise AI and prepare for agent-led work. That is where true differentiation lies.”



Similarly, Zensar Technologies is embedding AI across its talent strategy – from its AI-infused I-T-Pi skill model and Ignite AI Academy to role-based academies, leadership accelerators, and innovation platforms like the ZenseAI SPARK hackathon.

As client expectations evolve, the imperative is no longer just faster coding, but continuous learning – applying AI in smarter, more practical, and responsible ways. “These initiatives are helping us build future-ready professionals who can apply AI responsibly, keep learning with intent, lead complex transformations, and deliver stronger business outcomes,” says Vivek Ranjan, CHRO at Zensar.

In essence, India’s IT services industry is moving from mass AI awareness to deep, applied expertise -reshaping not just how engineers are trained, but how value itself is created in the AI era.