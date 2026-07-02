The Public Relations industry is witnessing a decisive shift as it matures in a new era dominated by AI. According to the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), the Indian PR industry grew 11% in FY26 to reach ₹3,230 crore, accounting for 12.6% of the Asia-Pacific market.

The highlights a major market shift: between 2022 and 2026, the government’s share of top client categories nearly tripled from 4% to 11%. During this period, private corporations – the industry’s traditional backbone – saw their share decline from 48% to 42%. Start-ups have nearly quadrupled their share, from 6% to 22% over the same period, the data showed.

Overall, start-ups, education and ed-tech, government, and FMCG are the strongest sectoral gainers.

The role of Public Relations is becoming increasingly strategic and central to organizations. According to the report, 46% of respondents feel that PR plays a direct role in driving business outcomes, while more than 40% report that CEOs actively seek external strategic counsel from their communications advisors.

“PRCAI SPRINT 2026 reveals that there is no longer a single story defining the Indian PR industry. There are several, and they are diverging rapidly. As expectations from communications continue to evolve, the profession must sharpen its strategic capabilities, adopt emerging technologies responsibly, and reinforce its role as a trusted business partner. The findings of SPRINT reflect this shift with remarkable clarity. What emerges most distinctly is that the profession is not facing a single challenge. Rather, it is undergoing a broader transformation that touches skills, structures, and self-perception alike,” said Kunal Kishore, President, PRCAI.

The survey conducted by Ipsos, a global market research and advisory company, and PRCAI in collaboration with Astrum Reputation Advisory, captured insights from 143 respondents, covering senior decision-makers from consultancies and corporate communication teams, and mid- to senior-level industry professionals.

The report’s findings suggest key shifts in the PR industry: reputation is now valued as a driver of business rather than a value add; AI is fragmenting into divergent strategies rather than a single playbook; the rules of brand discovery are being rewritten by Large Language Models (LLMs), with earned media, regional PR and influencers all growing in significance; and the profession’s client base, operating model and talent are being reshaped.

Reputation Moves from Problem-Solver to Business Driver

Ninety-six percent of corporate communication respondents agreed PR helps build investor confidence, as per the report. An equal share credits it with customer loyalty, 92% believe it aids strong stakeholder relations, 83% say it increases crisis resilience, and 75% concur it drives long-term revenues. PR’s share of marketing budgets has risen from 12% in FY25 to 14% in FY26, with 58% saying PR’s role is expanding into marketing-performance outcomes and 53% saying it is gaining share from ad and digital agencies.

Same AI, Different Plays: PR Firms of Different Sizes Are Making Entirely Different Bets

Across the 10 distinct functions where AI is now deployed in Indian PR, research and intelligence gathering lead at 77%. Content creation accounts 73%, while note-taking and meeting summarisation (66%), and visual content, ideation and content versioning account 55% each.

While 90% of mid-sized firms name training and upskilling their top AI priority, 78% of emerging firms prioritise AI-enhanced creative tools and 65% third-party platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot. 68% of giant and large firms prioritise AI-driven data analytics and 73% prioritise upskilling, the report showed. Overall, AI investment as a share of revenue has tripled, from 2% three years ago to 7% in 2026, and is projected to reach 10% within three years.

The industry remains clear-eyed about emerging risks. According to corporate communicators, fake-news incidents nearly doubled from 28% in 2024–25 to 46% in 2025–26. Currently, 80% flag AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes as a top reputational threat, while 61% warn that AI is commoditizing creativity. To combat this, 85% expect mandatory AI-governance frameworks to emerge—not as a constraint, but as a necessary route to resolving the AI-driven transparency crisis. Ultimately, the report suggests that the next competitive advantage lies in the disciplined integration of AI with human judgment.

The New Rules of Earned Media: LLMs, Regional Markets, and Accountability

As Large Language Models reshape how consumers discover brands, earned media is experiencing a golden age. Eighty-three percent of respondents agree that earned media is more critical than ever because LLMs favor credible, third-party sources over paid placements. As a result, 70% of professionals are actively treating Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) as a standalone PR strategy.

Geography, the report showed, is also playing a key role in driving the industry’s evolution. Regional India is no longer on the periphery; its share of total industry revenue jumped from 10% three years ago to 19% in 2026, with eyes set on reaching 25%. This rapid expansion is validated by 65% of corporate communicators who name Tier-2 cities as the industry’s primary growth engine.

At the same time, influencer marketing is undergoing a maturity phase focused heavily on accountability. While its revenue share doubled to 16% (and is expected to touch 22%), a resounding 98% of respondents are calling for greater regulation and content verification. This demand stems from a growing credibility crisis: 66% of professionals warn that blurring the lines by positioning paid content as earned is severely damaging audience trust.