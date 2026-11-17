Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced Ginger’s foray into franchising through a strategic partnership with Lords Hotels & Resorts. As part of the partnership, Lords Hotels & Resorts will transition select hotels from its existing portfolio to the Ginger brand. The arrangement will also cover future hotel signings.

The partnership will begin with three hotels in Goa, Kota and Gandhidham. IHCL aims to add 50 hotels to Ginger’s portfolio over the next 24 months through this collaboration.

The hotels in Goa, Kota and Gandhidham will offer a range of amenities including all-day dining and meeting facilities addressing the needs of these markets.

IHCL targets faster Ginger expansion through Lords partnership

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, said, “This strategic alliance of a franchise platform marks a significant milestone in strengthening Ginger’s leadership and expanding its footprint in India’s fast-growing mid-scale hospitality segment.

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He added, “The alliance combines Lords’ operational strengths with IHCL’s distribution reach, loyalty network and brand standards to accelerate Ginger’s growth. It advances our strategy of building scale and growing fee income through capital-light expansion.”

Lords Hotels looks to expand footprint through Ginger franchise

Pushpendra Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, Lords Hotels & Resorts, said, “Ginger has demonstrated strong performance across diverse markets and emerged as a preferred brand in India’s mid-scale segment. Backed by IHCL’s extensive distribution network and powerful loyalty ecosystem, it offers a compelling proposition for hotel owners.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Lords growth journey, enabling us to expand our footprint across high-potential markets, accelerate hotel signings, and create greater value for our ownership partners. By combining Ginger’s brand strength with Lords proven development and operational expertise, we are well-positioned to drive scalable and sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

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