Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which operates hotel brands such as Taj, Vivanta and Ginger, is stepping up its expansion across India. The company has signed multiple partnerships and announced launches in November itself. From expanding Ginger’s footprint in the mid-scale segment to adding new Taj and SeleQtions properties in emerging tourism destinations, Here are top 5 announcements made by IHCL this month.

The hotel signings are part of Tata Group’s IHCL’s strategy to expand its presence in high-potential tourism and business markets across India.

IHCL’s Ginger enters franchise business, eyes 50 hotel additions in 2 years

IHCL has announced on November 4 that it’s Ginger brand has entered into a strategic partnership with Lords Hotels & Resorts. With this partnership Ginger targets 50 hotel additions in 24 months. Here’s how.

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So, Lords Hotels & Resorts will transition select hotels from its existing portfolio and future projects to the Ginger brand. The two companies have initially signed three hotels in Goa, Kota and Gandhidham.

Commenting on the partnership, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, said, “This strategic alliance of a franchise platform marks a significant milestone in strengthening Ginger’s leadership and expanding its footprint in India’s fast-growing mid-scale hospitality segment.”

He added, “The alliance combines Lords’ operational strengths with IHCL’s distribution reach, loyalty network and brand standards to accelerate Ginger’s growth. It advances our strategy of building scale and growing fee income through capital-light expansion.”

IHCL signs agreement for 100-key Ginger hotel in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

On November 4, IHCL’s Ginger hotel brands has signed an agreement to develop a 100-room Ginger hotel in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. With this addition, IHCL’s portfolio in Uttar Pradesh will increase to 64 hotels, including 27 properties under development.

The project will come up on a greenfield site and operate under a lease agreement and will offer access to the city’s commercial, industrial and cultural centres. The hotel will be designed around Ginger’s Lean Luxe philosophy.

It will also house Qmin, Ginger’s all-day dining restaurant, along with a bar. Other facilities will include modern meeting spaces and a fitness centre.

Commenting on the development, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “This signing aligns with our strategy of expanding in high-potential markets across India and strengthens our presence in the state..”

IHCL opens 75-key Clarks Udaipur resort in Rajasthan

IHCL has also announced the opening of 75-key Clarks Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The 75-key property is located amid the Aravalli hills and will cater to leisure travellers, destination weddings and corporate events. The resort offers mountain views and rooms with private in-room dip pools. Guests can access the property’s restaurant, a mountain-top dining venue, a bar and a spa.

Guests staying at the resort can explore Udaipur’s palaces, lakes and cultural landmarks. They can also visit Haldighati to learn about the history of Mewar or explore the Kumbhalgarh Fort.

Speaking on the launch, Aryavir Kumar, Brand Leader of Clarks, said, “Building on the brand’s presence in India’s storied destinations, the opening of Clarks Udaipur adds another historic city to its growing portfolio.”

IHCL opens 41-key Himalayan Woodcroft SeleQtions hotel in Himachal Pradesh

Indian Hotels opened Himalayan Woodcroft, Sirmaur – IHCL SeleQtions, in Himachal Pradesh.

Gaurav Pokhariyal, Chief Operating Officer, Full-Service Business of IHCL, said, “SeleQtions celebrates hotels with a strong sense of place and individual character. Himalayan Woodcroft, Sirmaur – IHCL SeleQtions reflects this ethos and strengthens our presence in Himachal Pradesh’s leisure travel circuit.”

The hotel is spread across six acres and sits amid pine and banj oak forests and offers views of the valley and the snow-capped Churdhar peak. The property follows the traditional Kathkuni architectural style, which uses locally sourced stone and deodar wood.

Designed as a hillside hamlet, the hotel features independent cottages with wooden interiors, valley-facing windows and private sit-outs.

The hotel offers two dining options. Woodcroft Nest is an all-day dining restaurant serving Indian, regional and international cuisine. Mist, the hotel’s bar, provides a space for guests to relax while enjoying valley views.

Other facilities include a swimming pool overlooking the valley and a fitness centre for guests seeking recreational and wellness activities.

IHCL signs 140-key Taj resort in Meghalaya’s Umiam

On November 12, IHCL signed an agreement to develop a Taj resort in Umiam, Meghalaya. The project involves converting an existing property into a 140-key resort located on the banks of Umiam Lake.

With this addition, IHCL’s portfolio in Northeast India will increase to 22 hotels, including 16 properties under development.

The resort will cater to both leisure and business travellers. Its event facilities will include a banquet hall spread across more than 6,000 sq. ft., along with pre-function areas, meeting rooms and a boardroom.

The resort will offer an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a bar, a cafe and a lobby lounge. It will also feature indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness centre, the J Wellness Circle spa and a salon.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development of IHCL, said, “Taj in Umiam further strengthens IHCL’s presence in the Northeast and complements our existing portfolio, creating a seamless travel circuit across Guwahati, Umiam and Shillong.”

Arun Kumar Rai, Managing Director, Ajay Kumar Rai and Anuj Kansal, Directors of Umiam Hotels, said, “Combining the destination’s natural appeal with Taj’s legacy of hospitality, we believe the hotel will further strengthen Meghalaya’s tourism landscape.”

Share price of Indian Hotels: Tracking 1-year performance

The share price of Indian Hotels Company has surged 2% in the intraday trading session. In last one month the stock has increased nearly 18%. IHCL shares has gained nearly 25% in last three month and 39% in last six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has increased nearly 21%.