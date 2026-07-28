Apollo Micro Systems has been empanelled by the Indian Air Force as a Prime Development Agency for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit, or IPREK. The filing said the empanelment marks the company’s entry into India’s precision-guided munition segment.

According to the BSE filing, the empanelment falls under the Make-II (Industry Funded) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, a route under which companies fund the design and development of military systems on their own, with the government committing to procure successful prototypes at scale.

What is IPREK and how does the precision glide kit work?

The filing described IPREK as a bolt-on guidance and range-extension system designed to convert the Indian Air Force’s existing stock of 500-kilogram general-purpose unguided bombs into long-range precision glide weapons. A bomb fitted with the kit can be released from 80 to 100 kilometres from a target and still land within three metres of it, the filing said, allowing the launching aircraft to stay outside the range of most air defence systems.

The filing said the system draws on India’s NavIC satellite navigation constellation for guidance, along with electro-optical and infrared terminal guidance for day and night operation, and a digital scene-matching mode intended for use in GPS-denied conditions.

Apollo Micro Systems’ role in the IAF precision weapons programme

According to the filing, Apollo Micro Systems holds full ownership of the guidance, navigation and control software, flight computer and integration architecture developed for IPREK. The filing described this intellectual property as central to the company’s ability to compete for future precision weapons programmes across the armed forces.

The filing noted that the company has previously worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation on guidance and navigation systems for programmes including Pinaka and TARA, and said the current programme builds on that experience and its longstanding association with DRDO.

Rs 20,000 crore opportunity in India’s precision-guided weapons market

The filing placed the programme within a wider push toward domestic manufacture of precision-guided munitions. It cited a defence spending package worth Rs 79,000 crore cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council in 2025, and said the initial procurement phase covers more than 500 IPREK units following successful trials.

As per the filing, more than Rs 20,000 crore over the next decade, by its own estimate, from import substitution alone in India’s precision-guided munition market. It also pointed to outside industry projections placing the global market for autonomous and precision weapon systems at $10 billion by 2032.

About Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems is an Indian defence company with over 40 years of legacy, evolving from a component-level partner into a full-spectrum defence solutions provider across Land, Air, Sea, and Space domains. Backed by strong R&D, manufacturing, and system integration capabilities, AMS is emerging as a leading Defence Prime supporting DRDO, DPSUs, and the Armed Forces under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Apollo Micro Systems share price

Apollo Micro Systems’ share price has been down 2.95% as of intraday on July 28, 2026. The company’s stock price has been down 6.28% in the past month. However, it has been up 110% in the past year.