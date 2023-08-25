scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

India VC funding sees drastic downturn during January-July 2023, posts 42.9% decline in deal volume, says GlobalData

The country saw a decline of 42.9 per cent in VC deal volume, with a corresponding plummet of 72.5 per cent in disclosed funding value compared to the same period in 2022.

Written by FE Business
VC funding, startups, venture capital, deal volume, challenges, investor, investor trust
VC landscape has experienced a drastic downturn, marked by a considerable fall in funding activity, during January-July 2023.

India’s venture capital (VC) landscape has experienced a drastic downturn, marked by a considerable fall in funding activity, during January-July 2023, according to a report by GlobalData. The country saw a decline of 42.9 per cent in VC deal volume, with a corresponding plummet of 72.5 per cent in disclosed funding value compared to the same period in 2022. “This unsettling trend, amidst broader economic uncertainties, paints a challenging picture for the country’s startup ecosystem,” said GlobalData. 

The GlobalData analysis revealed that VC funding deals volume declined year-on-year from 1,128 to 644. The corresponding disclosed deal value fell YoY from $16 billion to $4.4 billion.    

Also Read

“India is a key APAC market for VC funding activity and stands just next to China in terms of deals volume as well as value. Moreover, it is among the top five global markets for VC funding activity. However, the startup ecosystem in the country is currently facing challenges in raising capital due to dent in investor sentiment,” said Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst, GlobalData.

Also Read

“The decline of VC funding value by close to one-fourth signals the turbulent times the country’s startups are going through due to increased investor cautiousness amid the prevailing macroeconomic challenges and uncertain market conditions,” he added. 

During the January-July 2023 period, India accounted for 5.1 per cent of the total number of VC deals announced globally while its share of the corresponding deal value stood at 3.1 per cent.

Aurojyoti Bose further added that fostering an environment of renewed investor trust and nurturing entrepreneurial ingenuity will be crucial for India’s journey towards revitalizing its venture capital landscape

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 10:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS