CEOs of several global semiconductor companies will be in the capital next month to participate in the the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026, scheduled for September 17–19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event and will be chairing a roundtable with the CEOs the previous day, officials said on Tuesday.

Delegations are expected from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands and the US in the upcoming event.

The conference, themed ‘Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem,’ is jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) and industry body SEMI. MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said that they are targeting more than 500 exhibitors, over 290 international companies, 150 plus speakers and delegations from 40 plus countries.

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The briefing came weeks after the Union Cabinet approved a second phase of India’s chip-incentive program, ISM 2.0, with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, 68% more than the Rs 76,000 crore committed to the first phase.

The government approved 12 projects under the first phase, worth over Rs 1.64 lakh. Three of them, by Micron, Kaynes and CG Semi, all in Sanand, Gujarat are already in commercial production, while the remaining projects are likely to come online subsequently.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, chief executive officer of ISM, said that the country’s domestic semiconductor market is expected to roughly double to $200 billion from $100 billion.

The government is also supporting research, innovation and design by providing design tools to more than 332 academic institutes and 105 startups. In addition, 24 startups have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, which has enabled Indian innovators to work on critical applications.

“The introduction of the new ‘Sand to Silicon to Systems’ Value Chain Experience this year demonstrates how India is progressing from building credibility to demonstrating capability, while showcasing the country’s expanding strengths across the entire semiconductor ecosystem,” Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India & IESA, said.