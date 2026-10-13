India may need to add 105–150 GW of coal-based power capacity by 2035, higher than the earlier plan to add 97 GW by 2035, as electricity demand rises sharply and weaker hydropower output increases the need for round-the-clock generation, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said.

The earlier plan envisaged adding about 97 GW of coal capacity from the March 2023 base, taking the country’s coal-based capacity to around 307 GW by 2034-35. Prasad has now indicated that the additional requirement from that 2023 base could rise to 105 GW or even 150 GW if demand continues to grow at the current pace.

“Initially we targeted around 97, now probably it will go up to 105 or even 150 gigawatt from the reference date of 2023, which means that demand is growing and as the demand grows we need stable supply resources to meet this demand as well,” Prasad said at the India Energy Summit organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce

The reassessment comes amid a sharp increase in electricity consumption this year. Prasad said daily demand has been running around 45,000-50,000 MW higher than last year, while a weaker monsoon has reduced hydro generation and increased dependence on coal-fired plants.

In September, India’s electricity shortage reached 560 million units or kilowatt-hours (kWh), the highest since August 2023. Coal-fired generation rose 13.3% year-on-year, while hydro generation fell 20%.

The heavier reliance on thermal stations has also increased pressure on fuel availability.

“Fuel is again we are very much concerned about the enhancement of the fuel supply to these power plants because the stock is depleting almost every day,” Prasad said. He added that sustained demand has also reduced the opportunity to shut generating units for scheduled maintenance.

The CEA chief, however, made clear that higher coal capacity would not mean slowing renewable additions.

“The renewables will continue to grow at the pace which we wanted and probably higher than what we wanted,” he said. More than 50 GW of renewable capacity is expected to be added annually, after around 50 GW was added last year.

Prasad also pointed to around 100 GW each of nuclear and pumped-storage capacity being planned to support the system, with pumped storage targeted over the next decade through 2035-36.

“We cannot simply depend on one or two, but we have to have a very judicious mix of all kinds of resources in the country,” he said.