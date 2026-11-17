With rising natural catastrophe (NatCat) events in Japan and the US, Tokio Marine Group is looking to diversify its exposure by tapping India’s underpenetrated insurance market. Tatsuya Fujimoto, Managing Director and Chief Executive of its Indian subsidiary IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance, tells Narayanan V about the group’s India strategy, the push for sustainable growth and profitability, and the implications of IRDAI‘s proposed distribution reforms. Edited excerpts:

As a 49% shareholder in IFFCO-TOKIO, how does Tokio Marine view the Indian market?

Tokio Marine has a huge exposure to Japan, as it is the largest insurance company in the country. It has also acquired four to five established companies in specialty lines in the US. So, we have significant exposure to both Japan and the US. India is a relatively small market in terms of insurance penetration as a percentage of GDP. But insurance is about spreading risks. From Tokio Marine’s perspective, we need to diversify our risks away from Japan and the US. We have a huge sense of urgency because we face significant NatCat events, such as earthquakes and typhoons in Japan and hurricanes in the US.

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At the same time, we see a huge opportunity in India in terms of insurance penetration. The government wants to achieve its goal of Insurance for All by 2047. There are also significant opportunities in specialty lines such as surety bonds, cyber insurance and directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance. So, we are looking to combine Tokio Marine’s expertise in specialty lines with the huge opportunities in India. We cannot ignore India.

What are your key priorities for IFFCO-TOKIO?

The number one priority is sustainable growth. We do not want to simply pursue topline growth; we want to generate more profits from our premiums. To be honest, we have not had enough profitability over the past few years. So, we need to turn around profitability while growing sustainably. Motor accounts for more than 40% of our total portfolio. We started strengthening and improving our pricing a couple of years ago, and it has been very successful. Our motor own-damage (OD) loss ratio has come down to close to 70% from around 83-84%.

What’s your view on Irdai’s distribution reforms proposal?

The intent (of the consultation paper) is to make insurance more affordable and transparent, and to address information asymmetry between clients and sellers. We welcome that objective. We appreciate the bold first step taken by the regulator. However, we work closely with intermediaries, including brokers, agents and motor dealers, who are critical business partners. We have some corporate direct and online business, but they account for only a small part of our business. We need highly skilled intermediaries who are knowledgeable. Even today, many insurance customers need consulting services and advice from experts. This is applicable in Japan as well. I would say insurance still requires a certain degree of expertise and guidance from professionals. That is what I want to emphasise.

The proposed norms could significantly reduce commissions for motor OEM dealerships.

Motor dealerships are one of our biggest distribution channels. We are partially a Japanese company, and we work with OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra and Tata. We cannot look at commissions in isolation. For instance, if we collect a premium of Rs 100, pay Rs 70 towards motor OD claims and around Rs 20 as commission, the claims cost itself is quite high. In other countries, such as Japan and the US, the loss ratio is around 60%, with an expense ratio of 30%, and insurers are able to make underwriting profits. The industry’s combined ratio is around 110%, which makes the Indian market very different. We do not mind paying slightly more to acquire better-quality business because that is our philosophy.

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What are the levers you are looking at to improve profitability?

I’m not satisfied with the profitability as of now, even though it is improving. We want to achieve higher profitability alongside growth, particularly by improving our loss ratio. On the expense side, we are among the lower-cost players in the industry. Of course, we are looking to further improve operational efficiency through technology. But our focus is on improving the loss ratio through better pricing, greater agility and more granular pricing, particularly in the retail business, as well as changing our portfolio mix. For example, motor third-party premiums are still low. We can change our portfolio towards more profitable geographies and segments.