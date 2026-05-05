India can sustain annual economic growth of around 8 per cent over the next five years, driven by strong domestic fundamentals, even as global uncertainties and inflationary pressures persist, said Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD of Mahindra & Mahindra on the sidelines of the results announcement, earlier today.

“India has the potential to grow at around 8 per cent over the next five years, supported by strong structural drivers,” Shah said, adding that consumption will remain a key pillar of growth. He pointed to India’s favourable demographics, noting that a median age of about 28.8 years, much lower than that of major economies such as the US and China will continue to support demand.

“If we sustain this trajectory, India could add close to $3 trillion to GDP over five years, compared with about $2.4 trillion at a lower growth rate,” he said. Rising per capita income and a growing base of middle- and affluent-class consumers are expected to drive spending across sectors, including automobiles and rural markets.

What did Shah say on Infrastructure?

On infrastructure, Shah said execution has been a key differentiator. “We are adding nearly 40 km of roads per day and about one airport every month. Along with rail and digital infrastructure, this is building a strong foundation for long-term growth,” he noted.

Policy reforms and trade agreements will also play an increasing role. “India has signed five FTAs covering 38 countries. This opens up export opportunities and enhances competitiveness, even as it brings higher competition,” he said.

At the same time, Shah flagged near-term risks. “There will be intermittent disruptions from inflation and geopolitical developments, but these are unlikely to derail the broader growth trajectory,” he said.

For Mahindra, with presence across automotive, farm equipment, financial services and emerging businesses, the macro outlook remains supportive. “We are positioning ourselves to leverage this environment while continuing to build resilience against external shocks,” Shah added.