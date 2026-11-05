India’s B2C e-commerce startups raised $1.6 billion in equity funding between January 1 and November 3, 2026, down 33% from $2.4 billion in the whole of 2025, as late-stage and seed-stage investments nearly halved, according to a report by Tracxn released on Thursday.

The funding was spread across 356 rounds during the period, compared with 621 rounds in 2025, reflecting a decline in both investment activity and deal volumes. While early-stage funding remained broadly stable, late-stage investments fell 51% to $587 million from $1.2 billion, and seed-stage funding declined 50% to $169 million from $339 million.

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Early-stage funding increased 3% to $872 million from $846 million, accounting for 54% of the total funding raised during the period. The segment recorded 97 early-stage rounds, against 125 in 2025.

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The decline in large-ticket investments was also evident, with the number of funding rounds exceeding $100 million falling to one in 2026 YTD from three in 2025. FS Life’s $110 million Series B in February was the only mega-round during the period and the largest funding round of the year. Ultrahuman followed with $65 million in a Series C round in May, said the report.

Six funding rounds of $50 million or more collectively raised $399 million, accounting for 25% of total funding. These included rounds by FS Life, Ultrahuman, Yulu, Snabbit, FirstClub and Nua. Together, the six companies raised $447 million during the period, accounting for 28% of total funding.

Bengaluru remained the largest funding hub, attracting $686 million, or 43% of the total, led by Ultrahuman and Yulu. Mumbai ranked second with $286 million, driven by Nua’s $50 million Series C funding, while Gurugram attracted $199 million.

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On the exits front, acquisitions declined to 19 in 2026 YTD from 25 in 2025, while IPOs fell to seven from 13. Loreal’s $434 million acquisition of Innovist was the largest disclosed acquisition during the period, followed by USV India’s $138 million acquisition of Wellbeing Nutrition.

Purple Style Labs and Rentomojo listed in September at market capitalisations of $488 million and $438 million, respectively.

Astrotalk was the only new unicorn in India’s B2C e-commerce segment in 2026 YTD, the report said.