InCred Capital, the wealth, asset management and institutional arm of InCred Group, on Thursday announced strategic hiring in its leadership team. The firm has onboarded Suchitra Subramanian as Head of Trading & Risk Management, close on the heels of having hired Philipp Orgler as Head of Product Development in its structured products business.

InCred Capital has been an issuer of Structured Products such as Market Linked Debentures (MLDs) that allow investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in a variety of assets and strategies while managing the downside risk much better than traditional instruments. MLDs have gained popularity as an attractive alternative to pure equity or pure debt exposure for wealth management clients. “The business has been on an upward trajectory for InCred with issuances happening every month across a variety of strategies. The on-boarding of Suchitra now and Philipp earlier is expected to further strengthen InCred’s ability to bring differentiated structured products into the market and provide a unique offering to its client base,” the company said.

Suchitra Subramanian has over 17 years of experience in finance spanning trading, structuring and advisory roles, across buy-side and sell-side businesses. In her most recent role, she was with HSBC Global Private Bank as a senior specialist managing the structured products business in South-East Asia, which involved advising clients with customised, cross asset structured products solutions for their investment needs. Previously, she spent over 10 years in Barclays London where she was a senior trader in charge of managing the structured products trading business as well as trading and risk management of Barclays custom quantitative investment strategies. Prior to that, she worked at the Singapore Exchange. She is an IIM Ahmedabad alumna.

Philipp Orgler has over 25 years of experience in Financial Services across Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, Mizuho Securities, and Rokos Capital. At Barclays Capital, he was Managing Director and Head of the Structuring business based in Tokyo. At Mizuho, he ran the global structured notes business and at Deutsche Bank, London he was Director in the Interest Rate Structuring team. Philipp is a Postgraduate in Mathematical Physics from the University of Tokyo and holds an MSc in Theoretical Physics from Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz, as well as an MSc in Business Analytics from Imperial College, London.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred, said, “I am very excited to have Suchitra join our team alongside Philipp. Their wealth of experience in equity derivatives and product structuring will be invaluable as we progress further on our path to offering Indian clients uniquely innovative strategies to generate alpha, in line with the best in class globally.”