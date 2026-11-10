Blackstone will join IIFL Finance as a business partner, as the asset management firm will infuse funds worth Rs 5,000 crore as part of the NBFC’s Rs 6,414 crore fundraising, the company said on Tuesday. As part of the partnership, Blackstone will acquire around 16% diluted stake in IIFL Finance.

How will IIFL Finance carry out the fundraising?

IIFL Finance has approved a preferential issue of Rs 6,414 crore, majority of which will be led by Blackstone. The asset management firm will invest nearly Rs 5,000 crore through a preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).

Then Rs 1,264 crore will be invested by IIFL Finance’s promoters, Nirmal Jain and R. Venkataraman. These funds will be raised through a preferential allotment of warrants. The remaining Rs 150 crore will be financed by Anchorage Capital through a primary equity investment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Banks seek ECL relief amid rising bond yields

What is the price of CCPS?

IIFL Finance will issue these CCPS to Blackstone at an issue price of Rs 602 per share, within 18 months of allotment. “The Company expects to benefit from Blackstone’s global scale, network and operational expertise, including in technology, data, and AI,” the NBFC said in its exchange filing.

Why is the fundraising being carried?

IIFL Finance corroborated that the fundraising backed by Blackstone will help strengthen its lending business, improve its franchise, and improve its capital adequacy. The NBFC added that the transaction will also enhance the growth momentum for its gold business, and help it achieve its aim of becoming the country’s largest diversified retail NBFC.

“The proposed appointment of Blackstone representatives to the Board is expected to further strengthen governance standards and oversight, while preserving the Company’s entrepreneurial culture and focus on execution,” IIFL Finance added.

ALSO READ AI is turbocharging the hiring ecosystem: HRtech unicorn Apna

Blackstone investment strong endorsement to IIFL franchise

Commenting on the fundraising, Nirmal Jain, Founder and Managing Director, IIFL Finance said, “This partnership is about more than capital. Blackstone brings deep experience in building market-leading businesses in India, strong governance discipline, and a global perspective. The investment strengthens our balance sheet and gives us the headroom to scale our franchises, invest further in technology, and deepen our co-lending partnerships with banks, while staying disciplined on risk and capital.”

“We are pleased to invest in IIFL Finance, a leading retail lending platform in India with a strong franchise and commitment to serving underserved customers. Building great businesses has been central to our approach over more than two decades of investing in India, and we look forward to partnering with Nirmal, Venkat and the management team to support IIFL Finance’s continued growth,” said Mukesh Mehta, Chief Investment Officer for India Private Equity and Senior Managing Director of Blackstone.