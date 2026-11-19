IIFL Capital Services has amended its investment agreement with FIH Mauritius Investments and two existing promoters to revise the process for completing the secondary share sale. The company also signed a Deed of Adherence with two additional promoter group entities, which have agreed to sell 30 lakh equity shares to FIH Mauritius.

IIFL Capital Services revises secondary share sale terms

IIFL Capital Services, FIH Mauritius Investments and identified promoters Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani have agreed that the secondary completion of the transaction will take place either through an off-market sale on a spot delivery basis or through an on-market sale.

The amendment does not affect the management or control of IIFL Capital Services, the company said.

Two additional promoter group entities to sell 30 lakh shares

IIFL Capital Services also entered into a Deed of Adherence with Kalki Family Private Trust, acting through its trustee, and Ardent Impex. Both entities are existing members of the company’s promoter and promoter group.

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Under the deed, the two entities have agreed to adhere to and be bound by the terms of the Investment Agreement. They will sell and transfer a combined 30 lakh equity shares to FIH Mauritius on the secondary completion date, at the same price and on the same terms and conditions as those applicable to the identified promoters.

Kalki Family Private Trust holds 90 lakh shares, representing 2.41% of IIFL Capital Services’ total share capital, while Ardent Impex holds 27 lakh shares, representing 0.72%.

FIH Mauritius becomes promoter following open offer

As of November 19, FIH Mauritius Investments holds 14.17 crore equity shares, representing 38.04% of IIFL Capital Services’ total share capital.

Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain holds 4.69 crore shares, or 12.60%, while Venkataraman Rajamani holds 1.11 crore shares, representing 3% of the company’s total share capital.

FIH Mauritius, along with HWIC Asia Fund (Class A Shares), which is acting in concert with the investor, launched an open offer.

The open offer concluded on November 18. Following its completion, FIH Mauritius acquired control of IIFL Capital Services and will be classified as a promoter of the company from November 19, alongside the existing promoters and promoter group.

The company also said FIH Mauritius qualifies as a related party as it holds more than 10% of its share capital.