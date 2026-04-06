Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported its highest-ever electricity traded volume of 141 billion units (BU) in FY26, rising 17% year-on-year, even as power prices declined sharply due to a surge in supply — marking a pivotal shift in India’s short-term power markets.

“IEX achieved highest ever electricity traded volume of 141 BU in FY’26, registering an increase of 17% on YoY basis,” the exchange said, adding that it also logged its highest-ever yearly trade of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), with 187.20 lakh RECs traded, up 5% from the previous year.

The record performance comes at a time when demand growth remained subdued. “During FY’26, the country’s power demand grew by 1.1% on a year-on-year basis,” the statement said. However, a sharp rise in generation altered market dynamics. “Enhanced wind, hydro and solar generation along with sustained supply from coal-based generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform,” it noted.

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Correction in spot prices

The increased liquidity led to correction in spot prices across segments. “The Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market at Rs 3.86/unit declined 13.7% compared to FY’25,” while “the Market Clearing Price in the Real-Time Market at Rs 3.59/unit during FY’26 declined 16% compared to FY’25.”

The trend intensified in the closing quarter of the fiscal. IEX reported its highest-ever quarterly traded volume of 39.4 BU in Q4FY26, up 24.3% year-on-year. REC trading also peaked at 71.70 lakh certificates during the quarter, registering a 6.1% increase.

March 2026 emerged as a record-setting month, with electricity traded volume reaching 13.90 BU, up 23.5% year-on-year. REC volumes surged sharply to 28.94 lakh units, marking a 119.9% increase.

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What does govt data suggest?

Government data released in March further underlined the divergence between demand and prices. Electricity consumption rose 1.8% year-on-year to 149.56 BU. Yet, “prices on power exchanges were lower compared to previous year due to higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform,” the exchange said. Day-Ahead Market prices for March fell 6% to Rs 4.20 per unit, while Real-Time Market prices dropped 10.5% to Rs 3.71 per unit.

Segment-wise, the Real-Time Market led growth, with volumes rising 41% year-on-year to 54.85 BU in FY26, highlighting increased reliance on flexible procurement. The Day-Ahead Market recorded 62.78 BU, up 2.4%, while the Term-Ahead Market traded 12.72 BU, up 8%, though it saw declines in the latest quarter and month.

The green energy segment also saw strong traction. “IEX Green Market… achieved 10.78 BU… an increase of 23% on YoY basis,” even as “the weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market… declined 10.6%.”

REC trading remained robust, with 28.94 lakh certificates cleared in March sessions at Rs 340 per REC. The next trading sessions are scheduled on April 8 and April 29.