Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), recorded highest ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13,938 MUs in August, increasing 20.2% year-on-year (YoY). A total of 2.91 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) were traded during the month, though REC volumes declined 86.6% YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said in its regulatory filing, “India’s energy consumption touched 169.01 BUs in August, registering a year-on-year growth of 12.85%. This rise in power demand drove buy bids in the Day-Ahead Market up 61.7% year-on-year, resulting in an increase in prices.”

The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market increased 22% YoY at Rs 4.88/unit. Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at Rs 4.41/unit during August, an increase of 30.4% YoY.

Power trading surges: August TAM volume jumps 111%

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HP-DAM, achieved 5,517 MU volume in August 2026 as compared to 4,797MU volume in August’25, registering an increase of 15.0% YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume also increased 10.6% YoY to 5,565 MU in August 2026, from 5,029 MU in August 2025.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM) including HPTAM, comprising contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,765 MU in August’26 as compared to 835 MU volume in August’25, increase of 111.3% YoY.

IEX Green Market volume rises 17.3%

The IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, recorded a trading volume of 1,091 MU in August 2026, up 17.3% YoY from 930 MU in August 2025.

The weighted average price in the Green Day-Ahead Market stood at Rs 3.92 per unit in August 2026, marking a 5.1% YoY increase.

REC trading volume plunges 86.6%

The Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) market recorded 2.91 lakh RECs in trades in August 2026, down 86.6% YoY, mainly due to lower participation.

The exchange held REC trading sessions on August 12 and August 27, with clearing prices of Rs 370 per REC and Rs 350 per REC, respectively.

The next REC trading sessions are scheduled for September 9 and September 30, 2026.

About IEX

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is India’s leading energy exchange, offering a nationwide, automated platform for trading electricity, renewable energy and energy certificates. The exchange facilitates transparent and efficient price discovery while improving accessibility and enabling faster execution of energy trades.

IEX’s platform covers products including electricity contracts, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and Energy Saving Certificates. The exchange has been ISO-certified for quality management, information security management and environmental management since August 2016.

