IESA signs MoU with Korea Display Industry Association fostering collaboration between two countries

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Display Industry Association (KDIA). “This momentous agreement marks an extremely important collaboration of its kind between KDIA and an Indian industry body, solidifying their commitment to mutual growth and innovation in the display segment,” the company said in a statement.

Korea Display Industry Association (KDIA) is an organization that serves as the driving force behind Korea’s display industry, promoting its development and fostering innovation. Established in 2007, KDIA operates under the Industry Development Law and boasts a membership roster of approximately 200 prominent companies, including industry majors such as Samsung, LG, and SK Hynix. KDIA’s approach encompasses a wide range of activities and initiatives, including hosting industry-leading exhibitions and forums, providing specialized training for experts and professionals in cutting-edge display technologies, and delivering online education services.

The MoU will also facilitate networking opportunities, such as joint exhibitions and forums between the two industry bodies. This MoU between IESA and KDIA signifies a significant step forward in fostering collaboration between the Indian and Korean display industries. “It promises to unlock new avenues for innovation, exchange of expertise and business development in this dynamic sector. This will be done by exploring joint programs for mutual development with an emphasis on strengthening competitiveness in new markets for mobility-display convergence through trade meetings between Korean display industry companies and Indian companies,” it said.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman IESA, said, “This is a historic moment for both our Indian and Korean industries, as we join hands with KDIA to foster mutual growth and innovation in the display sector. We look forward to exchanging information, expertise, and opportunities with our Korean counterparts, and exploring new markets for mobility-display convergence. We believe that this MoU will strengthen the ties between the two nations, and pave the way for a brighter future in the display industry.”

Anurag Awasthi, Vice President, IESA said that this MoU between KDIA and IESA paves the way for an exciting array of collaborative efforts. Key agenda items of the MoU include exchange of market analysis, curating joint research reports with a focus on policies and industrial issues specific to the display sector.

Lee Dong-Wook, Vice Chairman of KDIA, said, “KDIA is delighted to announce its partnership with IESA, the leading industry body of India’s electronics and semiconductor sector. This MoU is a testament to our shared vision of advancing the display industry and creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration. We look forward to working closely with IESA and building a strong and lasting relationship.”