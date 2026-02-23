IDFC First Bank is the stock of the moment. The share price of IDFC First Bank has crashed nearly 20% on the Rs 590 crore suspected fraud. The Bank’s CEO V Vaidyanathan, in a conference call with analysts said the “bank is determined to get to the root of the issue, and the fraud is limited to just one branch.”

The bank has appointed KPMG to initiate an independent forensic audit in this matter. “We will get to the bottom of this and spare no one,” Vaidyanathan said.

IDFC First Bank fraud: What is the issue all about?

IDFC First Bank on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.

Following this, the Haryana government has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank for government business with immediate effect until further orders.

The potential fraud came to light after a Haryana government department requested the closure of accounts and transfer of funds.

The bank identified discrepancies in account balances following the request for account closure and fund transfer, while Haryana government entities had been flagging mismatches in account balances maintained with the bank since February 18.

IDFC First Bank suspended 4 officials

The bank has suspended four officials in connection with the case. It has also informed regulators and auditors, filed police complaints, and initiated lien marking on beneficiary accounts maintained with other banks.

In addition, the bank has appointed an independent forensic auditor to examine the matter.

Possible impact on earnings and capital

The international brokerage house, Nomura, said the amount under reconciliation is material, accounting for around 28% of the bank’s estimated FY26 profit. The issue could also have a 19 basis point (bps) impact on the bank’s CET-1 capital ratio, which stood at 14.23% as of December 2025.

Nomura added that the final financial impact will depend on recoveries through lien-marked accounts, liabilities of the entities involved and the outcome of the legal recovery process.

Nomura flags governance and control concerns

While the issue appears localised, Nomura said it raises concerns around governance and branch-level controls.

In deposit-linked fraud cases, banks usually protect depositors and recognise losses through the profit and loss account once the fraud is established. This often leads to high or full provisioning, while recoveries, if any, tend to come later.

Given the bank’s retail deposit-led business model, Nomura said reputational perception remains critical, and the stock may stay under pressure until there is clarity from the forensic findings.

IDFC First Bank CEO reassures investors after fraud disclosure

IDFC First Bank said the matter is confined to identified government accounts and does not affect other customers at the branch.

On the conference call, IDFC First Bank’s CEO also reassured investors and depositors by saying that the bank remains fundamentally strong despite the incident.

“The bank is now in a fundamentally strong position,” he said, adding that IDFC First Bank is well capitalised and its profitability is on a positive trajectory.