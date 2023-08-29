ICRA appoints Jayanta Chatterjee as the MD and CEO of ICRA Analytics

Commercial banking company ICRA has announced the appointment of Jayanta Chatterjee as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Office of its wholly owned subsidiary ICRA Analytics (IAL). Chatterjee previously served as the Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic & Emerging Corporates Group at ICRA.

His appointment will come into effect on September 14. Chatterjee is succeeding Sushmita Ghatak who resigned in order to pursue other opportunities. For around 28 years Chatterjee has been with ICRA. In all these years he has held various senior positions across a variety of functions.

Chatterjee’s career, spanning over 33 years, will assume the duty of formulating business strategies which fall in line with the group’s objectives and its product and revenue diversification, and plans for the overall transformation of the business.

Speaking on the appointment, ICRA MD and Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan said Chatterjee’s experience and his familiarity with the needs of the market and the extensive customer connect in the Risk Analytics space, can be of great value. “This will help immensely in growing our non-ratings businesses and in diversifying the revenue streams, consistent with our Strategic Objectives.”

Commenting on his appointment, Chatterjee said, “I want to acknowledge the trust and confidence that the company has placed in me.” Expressing his excitement, he said he will strive for “excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth”, along with his team members and employees.”

Jayanta holds a B.Tech (Hons) degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and pursued Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.