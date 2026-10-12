India’s second-largest asset management company, ICICI Prudential AMC, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 30, marking its first dividend payout for FY27. The AMC will check its record books next week to determine shareholder eligibility.

Here are all the details you need to know about ICICI Prudential AMC’s dividend payout and quarterly result

ICICI Prudential AMC: Dividend record date

ICICI Prudential AMC has announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share for FY27. The company will check its record books on Wednesday, October 21, to determine shareholder eligibility for the same.

“Declaration and payment of interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on October 21, 2026, being record date fixed for this purpose,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, the entities are mandated to pay the dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration. This means beneficiaries are likely to receive the dividend by mid-November.

ICICI Prudential AMC: Q2FY27 result

For the July-September quarter of FY27, ICICI Prudential AMC posted its consolidated net profit at nearly Rs 889 crore, rising 6% year-on-year from Rs 838 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The AMC’s consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 1673 crore, advancing 16% YoY against Rs 1,439 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

Its total tax expenses for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 493 crore, jumping around 18% YoY from Rs 418 crore reported in the same period last year.

ICICI Prudential AMC share price

ICICI Prudential AMC’s share price ended Monday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 2,969.40, down 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined 1.7%, while over the past six months its share price has fallen by more than 11%.