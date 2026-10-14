ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday reported a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹946 crore in the second quarter of FY27, driven by growth in core business premiums and investment income. Gross premium written by the private general insurer rose 9% year-on-year to ₹7,702 crore in Q2FY27, while investment income increased 29% to ₹1,161 crore. Net premium earned grew 17.7% to ₹6,652 crore from ₹5,652 crore a year ago.

The insurer’s gross direct premium income (GDPI) increased 3% year-on-year to ₹6,792 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹6,596 crore in the year-ago quarter. This was lower than the general insurance industry’s growth of 7% during the quarter. Motor insurance accounted for 39% of the company’s portfolio as of the first half of FY27, followed by health, travel and personal accident insurance at 37% and fire insurance at 10%.

Brokers contributed 56% of the insurer’s business, followed by individual agents at 16%, direct sales at 13%, and corporate agents at 12%.

The company’s combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, stood at 105.2% in H1FY27, compared with 103% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. A ratio above 100% indicates an underwriting loss. The insurer also announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share.

Shares of ICICI Lombard closed 1% higher at ₹1,713 on the NSE.