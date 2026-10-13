ICICI Life Insurance posted its standalone net profit for Q2 FY27 at Rs 374.22 crore, rising 25% year-on-year against Rs 299.26 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, the company formerly known as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a contraction of 3% from its net profit of Rs 386.18 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The insurer’s premium earned for the September quarter was posted at Rs 14,255 crore, advancing nearly 16% YoY from Rs 12,297 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its premium jumped 39% against Rs 10,251 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

ICICI Life Insurance: H1 FY27 VNB rises 22%

For the first half of financial year 2027, ICICI Life Insurance stood at Rs 1,283 crore, advancing 22.3% YoY as compared to Rs 1,049 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its VNB margin climbed by 150 basis points to 26% against 24.5% reported in H1 FY26.

The company’s annualised premium equivalent for the first half of financial year 2027 jumped 15.1% YoY to Rs 4,935 crore. Its Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) for the reporting period was posted at Rs 3,602 crore, advancing 9.7% YoY, and its VNB for H1 FY27 was posted at Rs 1,283 crore, climbing 22.3% YoY.

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The insurer’s total premium for the half year ending September 2026 stood at Rs 24,505 crore, advancing 15.3% YoY, with its 3-year CAGR at 11.2%. ICICI Life Insurance reported its profit after tax for H1 FY27 at Rs 760 crore, rising 26.5% from the same period last year, and its assets under management for H1 FY27 stood at Rs 3,28 lakh crore, registering a YoY growth of 2.3%.

ICICI Life Insurance share price

ICICI Life Insurance’s stock fell by more than 3% in the intraday session following the release of its financial statement. Over the past one month, the company’s share price has fallen nearly 5%, while over the past six months its stock price has decreased around 18%.