ICICI Life Insurance has once again turned to its parent group to fill its top job, naming Siddhartha Mishra, a group veteran who currently heads digital channels at ICICI Bank, as its next managing director and chief executive.

In an exchange filing, the insurer said its board had approved Anup Bagchi’s resignation as MD & CEO with effect from October 13. Mishra will take over from October 14, or the date of receipt of approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), whichever is later, for a five-year term. The board has also approved Mishra’s appointment as chief operating officer from October 6, paving the way for a smooth leadership transition.

A career ICICI banker, Mishra currently heads digital channels and partnerships, voice channel, customer service, NRI and IFIG groups at ICICI Bank. His elevation continues a succession pattern that has seen the life insurer’s top job pass among senior executives with deep roots in the banking group.

From Shikha Sharma and Sandeep Bakshi to NS Kannan and Bagchi, ICICI Life has consistently looked within the group for leadership. Mishra’s appointment is in keeping with this established model. However, the timing makes the transition particularly consequential, with the insurance industry bracing for the impact of Irdai’s proposed reforms, which seek to reshape commission structures and distribution economics, potentially forcing insurers to reassess established product strategies and distribution models.

Irdai last week proposed reintroducing hard caps on commissions based on the segment, line of business, distribution channel, product complexity and the effort involved in selling and servicing policies. The consultation paper proposes more than 30 product- and channel-specific commission caps, including a reduction in commissions on term insurance and savings plans.

For ICICI Life, which derives nearly a third of its business from the bancassurance channel, the proposed changes could accelerate the need to diversify its distribution mix further. The draft appears to favour agency-led distribution over bancassurance, brokers and web aggregators in certain product categories. The proposed commission range for life insurance agents is 6.25-25% of first-year premiums, compared with 5-20% for other channels, including brokers, bancassurance and web aggregators. Renewal commissions have also been recalibrated in favour of agency channels.

ICICI Life’s agency channel, however, accounted for a lower share of business in FY26 than in the previous year, with its contribution falling to 25.3% from 28.9% in FY25. Direct business also declined to 13.4% from 14.4% during the period. Mishra’s experience in digital channels, therefore, could be relevant as the insurer looks to broaden its distribution base.

Mishra will also need to sustain growth amid intensifying competition. Under Bagchi’s leadership, ICICI Life crossed ₹10,000 crore in annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the first time in FY25, with APE growing 15% year-on-year to ₹10,407 crore and profit after tax rising nearly 40% to ₹1,189 crore. In FY26, ICICI Life’s total premium income, including new business and renewals, grew 9% to ₹53,120 crore , slower than HDFC LIfe Insurance’s 12% growth and 14.6% at SBI Life Insurance.

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“ICICI Life has seen a decline in its private premium market share in the individual segment (8.6% in FY2026 and 9.8% in FY2025 from 15.8% in FY2020),” ICRA said in a recent note.

Beyond distribution and growth, Mishra will have to steer the insurer through a series of regulatory changes expected to take shape over the coming years. ICICI Life was among the first set of insurers to seek a one-year forbearance from implementing Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)-based financial reporting, which took effect on April 1.

The regulator is also seeking comments on the proposed Public Insurance Registry (PIR), a population-scale digital public infrastructure initiative intended to address the fragmentation of product information, policy records, claims history and service information across insurers and distribution channels.