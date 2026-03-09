Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched the refreshed Hyundai Verna at a starting price of Rs10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), as the carmaker attempts to claw back market share in India’s mid-size sedan segment.



The refreshed Verna gets minor styling tweaks on the outside and in. On the safety front it gets updated ADAS tech along with most of its features and tech being carried forward from the outgoing model. Two petrol engines are on offer, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine paired with manual, CVT automatic or dual-clutch transmissions.

Once among the most competitive passenger car segments, mid-size sedans have witnessed consistent volume declines as consumers at similar price points increasingly prefer compact and mid-size SUVs.

Structural shift

Despite the structural shift, the segment sees four rivals with the newly updated Verna that rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City. The segment itself has shrunk over time but manages consistent numbers currently.

The Virtus and Slavia typically clock monthly sales of around 1,200–1,800 units, while the Verna averages about 700 units.

Industry observers attribute the slump partly to a lack of new launches and updates when compared to the SUV segment. Several older models were discontinued over time, eroding buyer interest, while SUVs continued to attract attention through frequent product refreshes, new nameplates and aggressive marketing.

Beyond expected updates

The Verna refresh comes ahead of expected updates to the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia slated for later this year, which could help stabilise volumes in a segment struggling to remain relevant in India’s SUV-dominated market.