Hyundai Motor India reported a net profit of Rs 11,961.60 crore in Q2FY27, down 23.92% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 15,722.55 crore in Q2FY26.

Hyundai Motor’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,03,621.82 crore, up 18.69% YoY from Rs 1,71,558.31 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Hyundai Motor’s net profit increased 34.61%. Revenue also increased 26.50% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“Commodity headwinds weighed on profitability, however operating leverage, healthy mix and cost reduction initiatives helped improve EBITDA margin sequentially,” the automaker said in its Q2 release.

Hyundai Motor’s Q2 domestic sales grow 19%

Hyundai Motor said they recorded its highest-ever quarterly total sales of 219,072 units in Q2 FY27, registering a growth of 15% year-on-year (YoY) and 23% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Domestic sales volumes grew 19% both year-on-year and sequentially. The company also achieved an all-time high rural penetration of 26.6%, while CNG vehicles accounted for a record 19.1% of its sales during the quarter.

Exports grew 4% year-on-year and registered a strong sequential growth of 38%, despite geopolitical challenges. The company also said that the BAYON has marked the beginning of its golden product cycle and received an encouraging response.

Hyundai Motor share price

The share price of Hyundai Motor is trading flat in the intraday trading session.