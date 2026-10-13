South Korean automotive major Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday committed $15.5 billion in investments in India between 2026 and 2032, as it looks to expand manufacturing capacity, build local research and development (R&D) capabilities and strengthen the country’s position as a global export and automotive technology hub.

The seven-year investment plan will cover Hyundai Motor India and Kia India, besides supplier development and emerging mobility businesses.

The announcement follows a meeting between Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. “India remains one of Hyundai Motor Group’s most important and strategic markets globally,” Chung said, adding that the investment reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the country for the next 30 years and beyond. The group, which employs more than 24,000 people in India, expects the investment to generate employment across manufacturing, engineering, R&D and the supplier network.

The group will establish a dedicated investment entity in India to coordinate capital deployment across its automotive ecosystem, identify local partners and facilitate strategic collaborations with suppliers. Manufacturing expansion at Hyundai Motor India and Kia India will be a key component of the plan, with the group aiming to support higher volumes and increase parts localisation. The investment is also expected to strengthen India’s role as a production base for global markets.

Around $700 million is earmarked for R&D infrastructure, including a vehicle testing track. The group plans to expand its Indian R&D centre, develop local technical talent and establish a more comprehensive research system to accelerate next-generation automotive technologies. The investment will also extend to future mobility businesses, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure, end-of-life vehicle recycling and specialised automotive financing. Hyundai Motor Group intends to support high-potential startups and develop new mobility services alongside its core vehicle business.

Hyundai Motor Group currently has an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 1.4 million vehicles in India, comprising 824,000 units at Hyundai’s Chennai facilities, 170,000 units at its Pune plant and 431,000 units at Kia’s Anantapur facility. Pune’s capacity is scheduled to be scaled up in phases.

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The group’s combined passenger vehicle market stands at 18.8% at the end of FY26, with Hyundai Motor India accounting for 12.6% and Kia India 6.2%.

The group has not clarified how much of the $15.5 billion commitment represents fresh investment over and above Hyundai Motor India’s previously announced plan to invest Rs 45,000 crore between FY26 and FY30. It has also not disclosed the annual investment schedule, additional capacity to be created or the number of jobs expected from the expansion.